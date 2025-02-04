CLUTCH Announces 'Full Ahead Flank MMXXV' June 2025 North American Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Maryland rock veterans CLUTCH have announced Canadian and U.S. dates for the "Full Ahead Flank MMXXV" tour in June 2025 with special guests TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN and Nate Bergman.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, February 5 at 2:00 p.m. ET and end on Thursday, February 6 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMCLUTCH2025" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

June 06 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

June 07 - Pickering, ON @ The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort

June 08 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre Theatre

June 10 - Moncton, NB @ Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick

June 12 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Memorial Auditorium

June 13 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

June 14 - Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino

June 15 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

June 17 - Morgantown, WV @ Ruby Amphitheater

June 19 - Sault Ste Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino Indoor Concert

June 20 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

June 21 - Elizabeth, IN @ Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana

June 22 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

June 24 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

June 25 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

June 27 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

June 28 - Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

CLUTCH will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its second record, the eponymous "Clutch", on extensive European and North American tours which will see the band play the record in sequence and in its entirety. Production, staging, and lighting will be designed especially to enhance the vibe of this ground-breaking release.

Released by Atlantic Records back in May 1995, the self-titled album afforded CLUTCH their first mainstream exposure, and spawned a trilogy of psychedelic-tinged singles still much loved by fans today: "Big News", "Spacegrass" and "Escape From The Prison Planet".

Later this year, Weathermaker will release this influential stoner classic on 180-gram vinyl. Full details are yet to be revealed.

CLUTCH has been writing new music on and off around its touring commitments, preparing for what will be the band's fourteenth studio LP, the follow-up to 2022's acclaimed "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach". Although CLUTCH has confirmed it is working with producer Tom Dalgety once again, little else has been revealed so far including any expected timeline.

Singer Neil Fallon shared with Laughingmonkeymusic: "The thing is with being in a band, it's a hive mind. It'd be one thing if you were the only person you had to answer to and you understood what kind of mood you're in. Like, 'I'm in a sour mood. I don't wanna write music. Or 'I'm in a great mood and I could bang out five songs.' But when you're dealing with personalities, particularly personalities that have been with each other for 30 years, you kind of have to wait for the stars to align. And we don't wanna just put out a record for the sake of putting out a record. We wanna put out an awesome record, and if that takes longer than, let's say, usual, then so be it."

Fans keen for the latest titbits should sign up to CLUTCH's newsletter, News From The Doom Saloon, via their official web site. Its last instalment exclusively revealed two working titles for new songs: "Church Of The Mountain Wolf" and "Wild Kingdom".

CLUTCH shares more in common with THE GRATEFUL DEAD, RUSH and THE ALLMAN BROTHERS than their heavy riffs and heady twists-of-phrase might suggest. Because like those bands, the supporters who adore CLUTCH are there for the experience, community, and authentic connection. To love CLUTCH is to feel a sense of ownership, membership, and belonging.

Seneca Valley High School classmates Neil Fallon (vocals),Tim Sult (guitar),Dan Maines (bass) and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums) share an unshakeable musical and personal bond now three decades strong. Shaped by the same region which birthed BAD BRAINS, MINOR THREAT and RITES OF SPRING, CLUTCH crafts hyper-literate and libertine jams informed by hardcore fury and fuzzy, athletic, stoner rock.

Live shows over the years include tours with SLAYER and SYSTEM OF A DOWN and more recent co-headlining treks with DROPKICK MURPHYS, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and MASTODON. Like SLAYER or IRON MAIDEN, CLUTCH outlasted rock bands anchored to "hit songs" and the pressure of replicating them. The foursome from Germantown, Maryland, isn't bound by trends. Across thirteen studio albums and assorted releases since 1991, they've earned a reputation as one of the best around.