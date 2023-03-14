CLUTCH Announces North American Tour With DINOSAUR JR. And RED FANG; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Maryland rock veterans CLUTCH have announced a North American headlining tour with support from DINOSAUR JR. and RED FANG. The 12-date trek will kick off on July 21 in Washington, D.C. and include stops in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville and Wichita before concluding on August 5 in Denver.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. EDT and end on Thursday, March 16 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMCLUTCH2023" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. local.

CLUTCH, DINOSAUR JR. and RED FANG 2023 tour dates:

July 21 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

July 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

July 25 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

July 28 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 29 - Chicago, IL @ Radius

July 30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

July 31 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 02 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Aug. 03 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

Aug. 04 - Wichita, KS @ WAVE

Aug. 05 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

In a recent interview with AndrewHaug.com, CLUTCH drummer Jean-Paul Gaster was asked if there is a "retirement plan" in place for him and his bandmates. Gaster replied: "No, there is no retirement plan in the future. We're gonna do this for as long as we can possibly do it. We still enjoy it. We just wrapped up a very extensive European tour, probably the longest we've done over there. And it was certainly difficult to do, and it was tiring, but it was also probably one of the most exciting things I'll ever do for my entire life. It was amazing. It was an experience of a lifetime. And I think we all feel like that. This opportunity to play music is such a special thing. And I think we all appreciate it more. And so we're just gonna keep doing this thing for as long as we can. We really enjoy it. I enjoy making music with these guys. It's a very special thing."

Gaster's bandmate, CLUTCH singer Neil Fallon, previously discussed the group's longevity in an interview with RVA magazine last year. He said: "The way I calculate success is like, you got to do something that you love, and that's all you have to do. Most of our friends that are in bands or are musicians have to relegate that to weekends, maybe. I've known plenty of musicians that bang their head against the wall for years, to no avail. And sometimes things are looking good and then fate just deals them in, all four hands. But you know, we've stayed committed, through feast and famine as well. Sometimes you can generate more quote-unquote 'luck' the harder you work. But I also understand it's a rare thing, to have the same lineup and to be able to do this. And as every tour passes, every year passes, I think we get more and more defensive and protective about it, because we realize that we dodged a lot of bullets along the way. We don't, and we shouldn't, take any of it for granted. I mean, the last two years [of the pandemic] was sort of a preview of what retirement might feel like. And it's a drag. We don't want to do that."

CLUTCH's thirteenth studio album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach", was released in September. The LP, which was recorded at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, Maryland, was produced and mixed by Grammy-nominated Tom Dalgety (GHOST, ROYAL BLOOD, PIXIES) with additional engineering by J Robbins (JAWBREAKER, AGAINST ME!, THE SWORD).