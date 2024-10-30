COAL CHAMBER's DEZ FAFARA Offers Update On His Health, Says 'It's Nothing That's Gonna Kill Me'

COAL CHAMBER frontman Dez Fafara has offered an update on his health, two months after the band postponed its previously announced summer/fall "Fiend For The Fans" U.S. tour. The trek, which was scheduled to launch on August 23 in Las Vegas, was slated to feature support from FEAR FACTORY, TWIZTID, WEDNESDAY 13 and BLACK SATELLITE.

Earlier today (Wednesday, October 30),Fafara shared the following message via social media: "HEALTH UPDATE After pulling my tour due to vertigo and now with months of doctors HERES AN update.

"FIRST. Thank you for the outpouring of love and to every musician or crew member AND all my FRIENDs that checked on me I really appreciate you.

"I as you know suffered a blackout and vertigo weeks before tour and I've now seen several doctors several times and as they dial in the diagnosis and treatment I wanted to let you guys all know it's nothing that's gonna KILL ME since I've had every cat scan and test run you possibly can do Thankfully. That being said I'm under doctors supervision in fact writing to you now fresh out of the ear nose throat doc and thought I should check in ….

"Sorry for the silence but I've been really focusing on family and health at the moment. PLEASE FOLLOW @devildriver and @coalchamberofficial as announcements are coming I'm looking forward to hitting the road hard with both bands next year as well as New music is coming ! ..please like and comment so I can get back in your algorithm. Have a Happy Halloween. For more personal looks into the Fafara Family follow my wife and mgmt @mrsfafara. Sincerely DEZ".

Last year, COAL CHAMBER completed a U.S. tour as the support act for MUDVAYNE. Additional support on the 26-city "The Psychotherapy Sessions" tour, which was produced by Live Nation, came from GWAR, NONPOINT and BUTCHER BABIES.

COAL CHAMBER played its first two shows in eight years at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas in May 2023 and at the Inkcarceration Music And Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio in July 2023.

On August 16, a week before COAL CHAMBER's "Fiend For The Fans" U.S. tour was scheduled to start, Fafara released the following statement via social media: "With a heavy heart, let me tell you a story about life taking a turn, I'm writing to you from my bed.

"I've been running 6 miles daily, I've been rehearsing two hours daily in my home studio and excited to hit the road, I'm excited to get on a bus with my brothers and sister and my crew. I' d never felt better and as you all know, I fought back hard after long haul Covid tried to kill me.

"Saturday morning I woke up and I was coming up my stairs. I saw flashes in my eyes. I passed out and my wife revived me. My vitals were through the roof, and I was sheet white and vomiting, and the whole world was spinning. [My wife] Anahstasia called 911. I ended up in the back of an ambulance and did nine hours in the ER testing all my vitals including taking X-rays of my heart and lungs. My doctor has advised me to get a CAT scan, and until further testing, I am on bedrest and must postpone the tour. Our agent sprung into action to rebook this tour for March 2025, and until we can figure out what the fuck medically is happening. We will see you in March 2025 on the 'Fiend For The Fans Tour'.

"This tour postponement is surreal, I was looking forward to playing with my band and connecting with fans, friends and family on the road.

"I want to take a moment to thank everybody for their outpouring of love and outpouring of calls and texts checking on me. It seems like the word spread and the whole industry has been ringing my phone since Sunday; musicians, agents and managers and I really really appreciate it. My band has been amazingly understanding and call me hourly - I thank them immensely for their caring nature.

"Kiss your loved ones, no one is promised tomorrow. I'll fight my way back to be with you all onstage you can be sure of that as well I'll keep you all updated on my socials as to what's going on.

"Apologies if this news causes you to rearrange your schedules to attend the concert with us and I want to say thank you in advance. We are all truly in the dark and I'm looking forward to finding out what's going on. HAIL."

COAL CHAMBER drummer Mikey Cox said: "After hearing the shocking news of our brother, we collectively had to make some tough decisions as a family. We discussed every possible scenario and it all lead back making sure Dez's health was the number 1 priority. In order for us to be 100% we need to take this extra time to allow him to make a full recovery so we can bring you the shows that you deserve!! We look forward to seeing you all in March 2025!!"