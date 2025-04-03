CODE ORANGE's REBA MEYERS Releases Second Solo Single, 'Got Your Hold On Me'

Reba Meyers — the Grammy-nominated vocalist and guitar player of CODE ORANGE and current touring guitarist for Marilyn Manson — who released her debut single, "Certain Uncertainty", in late 2024, has unveiled a second glimpse into her eagerly awaited debut album with the release of the dreamy "Got Your Hold On Me" and its accompanying video.

"Being human is painful. Being human and in love with anything or anyone is even more painful I hope we can all find what helps us cope without it killing us or turning us into emotionless robots. For me, writing songs helps," Meyers shares. "Thanks for listening and to all who have supported me so far in any band or project."

The five-minute song was produced by Meyers with mixing by Steve Evetts (THE CURE, THE WONDER YEARS) and mastering by Alan Douches.

Upon its release, "Certain Uncertainty" received widespread praise, with Consequence calling it "more subdued than CODE ORANGE, but still heavy," while Revolver described the track as an "anthemic" song featuring "distortion-graced chords and yowl-rasped vocals."

On her decision to focus on solo work, Meyers explained: "I'm finding that I have the space only now in my life to have a bird's eye view on my adolescence, and that perspective made it the perfect moment to begin to release solo material. A moment I've been sure would eventually come, thought I never knew exactly how it would look. With that, I get to experience the rewarding and nerve-wracking process of allowing myself the platform to be a more vulnerable person, and to explore that natural foundation proudly outside of how I've maybe been portrayed."

Meyers's full-length album is expected later this year, with more details to follow.

Reba is a guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter hailing from Pittsburgh. Best known as a founding member of the acclaimed band CODE ORANGE, she has earned a reputation as a fearless and innovative artist. In 2020 she became the first female signature artist in ESP guitar history with the arrival of her LTD RM-600.

Meyers has been playing concerts as part of Manson's band since he kicked off a summer tour last August.

Photo credit: Greg Puciato