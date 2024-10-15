COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announces 2025 Cruise 'S.S. Neverender: Good Apollo, We're Boating To Cozumel'

Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than a decade, has announced that COHEED AND CAMBRIA's "S.S. Neverender" is returning with "Good Apollo, We're Boating to Cozumel: XXV", a five-day journey sailing from Miami on Norwegian Jewel from November 8-13, 2025. While the full lineup and additional activities are coming soon, guests will experience a pair of unique COHEED AND CAMBRIA sets — one on the pool deck with the whole ship and a second, more intimate performance in the Stardust Theatre — along with special experiences and a question-and-answer session with the bandmembers.

This year's "S.S. Neverender" is the ultimate vacation for COHEED AND CAMBRIA fans, with an eclectic live music lineup, immersive experiences inspired by "The Amory Wars" graphic novels, cosplay, games and more as the group celebrates the 20th anniversary of their classic album "Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One".

Presale registration is open now until October 23 at 11:59 p.m. EDT at ssneverender.com. As an added bonus, all cabins booked during the presale will receive a special onboard photo with COHEED AND CAMBRIA during the cruise.

Lineup:

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

THURSDAY

L.S. DUNES

THE DEAR HUNTER

HAIL THE SUN

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR

THE FALL OF TROY

PUDDLES PITY PARTY

POOL KIDS

ZULU

KAONASHI

THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS

CODESEVEN

And more to be announced.

Watch the 2023 recap video below.

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 175 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, question-and-answer sessions, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2024 has been a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals.

For the last 20 years, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest-running concept story in music, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed. Comprised of Claudio Sanchez (vocals / guitar),Travis Stever (guitar),Josh Eppard (drums),and Zach Cooper (bass),the band has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery. In 2018, COHEED AND CAMBRIA made a stunning debut with their album "Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures", which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart, No. 6 Current Sales and Top 15 on the Billboard 200 chart.