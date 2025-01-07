  • facebook
COLD To Celebrate '13 Ways To Bleed On Stage' And 'A Different Kind Of Pain' Albums On Spring 2025 U.S. Tour

January 7, 2025

Alt-rock trailblazers COLD will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their second album, "13 Ways To Bleed On Stage", and 25th anniversary of their fourth LP, "A Different Kind Of Pain", on a spring 2025 U.S. tour. Support on the trek, which will kick off on April 3 in Cleveland, Ohio and conclude on June 1 in Covington, Kentucky, will come from SEPTEMBER MOURNING and UNIVERSITY DRIVE.

Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale at ColdArmy.com at noon ET this Friday, January 10.

COLD says: "Can't wait to share these two special albums with you all!"

At the turn of the century, COLD unveiled the seminal "13 Ways To Bleed On Stage", which went gold and yielded hits such as "Just Got Wicked", "No One" and "End Of The World". Their 2003 follow-up, "Year Of The Spider", marked their highest chart position, bowing at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, receiving a gold certification, and spawning the smash "Stupid Girl", accompanied by Rivers Cuomo of WEEZER. 2005's "A Different Kind Of Pain" illuminated melodic strides to the tune of 37,000-plus copies sold first-week and a Top 30 debut. Meanwhile, 2011's "Superfiction" continued this streak, crashing the Top 10 of the Top Rock Albums chart upon arrival and extending a growing legacy.

The past few years have been transcendent for COLD — peaking with the successful 2019 release of "The Things We Can't Stop", subsequent singles "Shine", "Without You", "The Devil We Know", "Run" and "Quiet Now" and a North American comeback tour boasting several sold-out shows.

Come join us this Spring for a celebration of 13 ways to Bleed on Stage and A different kind of Pain Anniversary...

Posted by Cold on Tuesday, January 7, 2025

