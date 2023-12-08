COREY TAYLOR Announces February/March 2024 North American Tour

COREY TAYLOR Announces February/March 2024 North American TourDecember 8, 2023
SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor has announced an early 2024 North American leg of his "CMF2" solo tour. Support on the trek will come from DES ROCS and JIGSAW YOUTH.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. local time.
Tour dates:
Feb. 03 - Toronto, Ontario @ History
Feb. 04 - Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia
Feb. 06 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Feb. 07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
Feb. 09 - Silver Spring, MD @ FIllmore
Feb. 10 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
Feb. 13 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!
Feb. 14 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Feb. 16 - Bowler, WI @ Mohican North Star Casino
Feb. 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
Feb. 18 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
Feb. 20 - Richmond, VA @ The National
Feb. 21 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
Feb. 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Feb. 24 - Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte
Feb. 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
Feb. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore Harrah's
Feb. 29 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
Mar. 02 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
Mar. 03 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
Corey recently completed European and North American tours in support of his sophomore solo album, "CMF2", which was released on September 15. Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".
Throughout "CMF2", Taylor sings, plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.
The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that's defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band SLIPKNOT and several million with chart-toppers STONE SOUR.
Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in early January at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with Ruston. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.
Twenty-six songs were recorded for "CMF2", including "Beyond" and "Post Traumatic Blues".
"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.
