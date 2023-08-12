COREY TAYLOR Blasts Conspiracy Theorists: 'Belief Is Not A Fact'

In a new interview with NME, SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor spoke about the dangerous rise of conspiracy theorists in America and other parts of the world, with an increasing number of people believing in theories that go against rational thoughts, scientific facts and recorded truth. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was just talking to somebody about this the other day. I miss facts. I miss when we lived in a world where facts weren't met with such disdain because they fly in the face of something that you believe. Belief is not a fact. And not only that, but the fact that people who may or may not be as intellectually inclined as other people have decided to kind of conflate these grandiose notions of conspiracy theories and absolutely fucking batshit fucking ideas just so they can make themselves feel special and feel like they are on to something. 'These intellectuals, they don't know anything. I've got all the answers.' The fact that they do that just to make themselves feel special, and that it is attractive to other people like that and that now that is very much a norm is absolutely fucking terrifying to me. And unless that gets nipped in the butt fast and soon, it's gonna get worse."

Regarding the fact that the authors of conspiracies call themselves experts on the matter and spread their lies throughout the Internet, Corey said: "It doesn't take intelligence to be an 'expert.' All you have to do is be confident enough in your own stupidity and you're an expert. And an 'expert' doesn't have to be anything that you recognize. You can give yourself a fucking shitty name description and come off and be like, 'Well, you know, I happen to know…' And people are so tired of that, man, that they will make themselves an expert in bullshit just to refute it."

According to research published by the American Psychological Association, people can be prone to believe in conspiracy theories due to a combination of personality traits and motivations, including relying strongly on their intuition, feeling a sense of antagonism and superiority toward others, and perceiving threats in their environment.

The researchers found that overall, people were motivated to believe in conspiracy theories, which often develop out of real-world problems and anxieties, by a need to understand and feel safe in their environment and a need to feel like the community they identify with is superior to others.

Earlier this year, it was reported that national weather services, meteorologists and climate communicators in various countries said they were experiencing an increase in threats and abuse from conspiracy theorists and climate change deniers who accused them of faking or even fixing the weather. The latest movement from anti-government protesters radicalized by their opposition to pandemic lockdowns is about what they claim are powerful global elites' efforts to control, divide and even dramatically reduce the world's population. They frame climate policy as a loss of civil liberties and loss of freedoms.

This past June, The Guardian reported that almost a quarter of the population in the United Kingdom believed COVID-19 was probably or definitely a hoax.

Corey will release his second solo album, "CMF2", on September 15. "CMF2" is Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings.

Released in May, the first single from "CMF2", "Beyond", entered the Top 15 at Rock Radio in just six weeks and was the cover and No. 1 spot of the Rock Hard playlist on Spotify.

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in early January at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with STEEL PANTHER and ANTHRAX, among others. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

Twenty-six songs were recorded for "CMF2", including the first two singles, "Beyond" and "Post Traumatic Blues".

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

In support of his new album, Taylor has announced his 2023 tour featuring special guests WARGASM, OXYMORRONS and LUNA AURA on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, making stops across the U.S in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.