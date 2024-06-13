COREY TAYLOR Cancels Second European Festival Performance Due To Illness

Corey Taylor has canceled his appearance at this year's edition of the Nova Rock festival on the Pannonia Fields in Burgenland, the easternmost federal state of Austria (near Nickelsdorf and the Hungarian and Slovak borders).

The 50-year-old SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman, who is touring Europe with his solo band, announced the cancelation just hours after he called off his performance at the Rock For People festival in Hradec Králové, Czech Republic.

Late Wednesday night (June 12),Corey released the following statement via social media: "To my friends in Austria - due to ongoing sickness, I will be canceling my performance at Nova Rock festival [on Thursday, June 13]. I am deeply sorry to have to cancel another performance, but my priority remains keeping our band and crew healthy while doing everything I can to rest and heal. I hope to see my Austrian friends again very soon when I can give them the performance they deserve."

When Taylor scrapped the Rock For People performance, he said that he "woke up very sick" on Wednesday and was physically unable to play at the festival that night.

Taylor spent much of the last half of 2023 touring in support of his sophomore solo album, "CMF2", which was released in September. Corey's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in early January 2023 at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with Ruston. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

Corey's solo album of covers and B-sides from the "CMF2" album sessions, titled "CMF2B… Or Not 2B", was recently released digitally. The effort was previously made available on April 20 via BMG as part of this year's Record Store Day.