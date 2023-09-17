COREY TAYLOR: 'I Don't Think I'll Ever Be A Truly Peaceful Person'

In a new interview with Kyle Meredith, SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor spoke about where he still gets the inspiration to sing with so much aggression nearly three decades into his career. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think I'll ever be a truly peaceful person. [Laughs] And I know that's so cliché these days, but there's still things that they get my blood up. Maybe it's the Irish in me. Maybe it's the German in me. I'm not really [sure]. Maybe it's a combination of the two. There's still things in this world that fire me up hard, especially the way that we talk to each other and the way we act towards each other and the way we treat people these days is so ugly and gross that it makes me need to use that voice, man. Just when I thought I could kind of keep myself calm when just talking to my kids, I'm unleashing the dad voice on the audience. And poor Griff [Corey's son Griffin] grew up with it more than his sister has, but he definitely knows when it's time to straighten up and listen to dad, which is probably why he has that voice now."

Taylor continued: "I don't know if it's just because I'm protective of people or if I'm really conscious of the things that go on culturally, society-wise, politically — I mean, there's just so many different things that you can look at that fire you up that if you have that passion, it's never gonna go away. So for me, that's really what it is. As long as you're writing about the things that you can kind of lean into eloquently in that sense, then that thing, it's just gonna come naturally. It's when you try to force it that it sounds forced. And I don't think people realize that, man. When you hear something that feels forced, it's probably because that artist doesn't really believe in it, and, to me, I'm never gonna do that to the audience. I'm never gonna make people feel like I'm talking about something that I don't care about, 'cause I don't have time for that — nobody has time for that."

Corey's sophomore solo studio album, "CMF2", was released on September 15. Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".

Throughout "CMF2", Taylor sings, plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in early January at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with Ruston. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

Twenty-six songs were recorded for "CMF2", including "Beyond" and "Post Traumatic Blues".

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

In support of his new album, Taylor recently embarked on his 2023 tour featuring special guests WARGASM, OXYMORRONS and LUNA AURA on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicked off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, making stops across the U.S in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.