COREY TAYLOR: 'I Want To Make As Much Music As I Can Before I Go Senile And Can't Clean Myself'

In a new interview with Josh Klinger, afternoon host at iHeartMedia Rock 95.5 in Chicago, Corey Taylor was asked how he manages to keep his "head on straight" while juggling several musical projects, including SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR and his solo career. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That's a damn good question. I have no idea. I think it's just focus. I focus on what's in front of me, and I focus on it one hundred percent. And then, when it comes time to shift that focus, I literally take that hundred percent and put it into what I'm doing. So I never… I mean, I'll be honest — as I've gotten older, it's been a little harder to do that because I'm having senior [moments] here and there where I'm, like, 'Eh…What band am I [working with right now]?' But for the most part, it's never been too hard for me because I know the distinction between all of them. That's one of the reasons why I've done so many different projects, is because, for me, the distinction is the whole reason to do them.'

The 49-year-old singer, who is preparing to release his second solo album, "CMF2", continued: "It's never been about ego; it's never been about 'me, me, me.' It's always just been purely because I have a lot of music I want to make, and I want to make as much of it before I go senile and can't clean myself. Let's put it that way. So I'm just a greedy, greedy pig who just wants to make all the music and be able to play it all, man."

Taylor added: "Yeah, it's pretty easy once you've realized the reasons why you're doing all of these projects and then it makes it even easier to make sure that you're devoting a hundred percent of your heart into it."

Corey recently released the first single from "CMF2", a song called "Beyond". The official video supporting the single, as premiered by Rolling Stone, was shot at a remote location within California's Mojave Desert. Captured through the lens of director Dale "Rage" Resteghini (HATEBREED, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, TRIVIUM),the video finds Taylor trudging around the desert as a musing Uncle Sam intermingling with members of the band and the CHERRY BOMBS, the all-girl dance group featuring Taylor's wife Alicia Taylor, all the while being surrounded by different versions of himself from through the years — before culminating as a live performance for a mass of fans in the round.

The song "Beyond" harkens back to 2006 in some shape or form. Taylor knew the song was special, but never found the time to bring the tune to its potential.

"CMF2" follows up Taylor's 2020 solo debut "CMFT", which featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

"CMF2" is Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings.

Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who produced STONE SOUR's 2017 "Hydrograd" LP as well as "CMFT", returns for Taylor's second full-length.

In support of his new album, Taylor has announced his 2023 tour featuring special guests WARGASM, OXYMORRONS and LUNA AURA on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, making stops across the U.S in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.