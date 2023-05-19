COREY TAYLOR Is Ready To 'Move On' From His Feud With MACHINE GUN KELLY: 'He And I Are Very Similar In Certain Ways'

Corey Taylor says that he is ready to "move on" from his public war of words with Machine Gun Kelly.

The beef started in September 2021 when Machine Gun Kelly and SLIPKNOT performed at Riot Fest in Chicago. "You wanna know what I'm really happy that I'm not doing?" Kelly — real name Colson Baker — said during his performance, according to a video shot by a fan. "Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.

Kelly's comment was apparently made in response to the SLIPKNOT frontman saying in an interview, "I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is," alluding to the former rapper-turned-pop-punk artist.

Machine Gun Kelly later said on Twitter that Taylor recorded a verse for his "Tickets To My Downfall" album that ended up not getting used because it was "fucking terrible" and accused Corey of being "bitter" about it. But Taylor then revealed — and provided screenshot evidence — that he actually declined to appear on the album.

Last summer, in a segment of his Disney+ documentary "Life In Pink", Machine Gun Kelly reflected on the nasty back-and-forth between him and Taylor, saying: "It's funny, the whole SLIPKNOT issue — which really isn't a SLIPKNOT issue; it's a Corey issue. That situation's unfortunate because I think both of us let our egos get in the way.

"You know, I was a fan of SLIPKNOT. I was a fan of Corey. That's why I'd asked him to get on 'Tickets To My Downfall'. He obviously had mutual respect, too, because he cut a verse. I kind of tried to give notes back, like, 'Oh, you know, this wasn't exactly what I was looking for. Can we try this?' And respectfully he was, like, you know, 'no.' And I was like, 'Okay. Cool.' So we didn't use it. You know, then I heard him on a podcast," referencing Corey's comment about hating all modern rock musicians, especially ones who "failed in one genre and decided to go rock," which definitely seemed like it was aimed at Kelly.

"That narrative always confused me," Kelly continued in his documentary. "My most successful album was the album I just put out. [2019's] 'Hotel Diablo', that's a rap album that has a billion-plus streams."

"I could have handled it differently," he concluded. "I should have just picked up the phone and been like hey dude, 'why would you say that'? But, instead, we all acted ridiculous."

In a new interview with "The Allison Hagendorf Show", Taylor made his "peace" with everything that had transpired between him and Machine Gun Kelly and expressed his desire to have a civil relationship with the rapper-singer going forward.

"Sometimes people are just gonna butt heads," Corey said. "He and I are very similar in certain ways, which — shock and awe — big-mouth singers; we are big-mouth singers. I appreciate that. And I guess sometimes… I know from my past mistakes that sometimes the words get out and I wish I could grab 'em.

"It is what it is," Taylor continued. "It's one of those things where he and I will probably never be friends, but I'm sure we can both respect each other for what we do and what we've done and just move on. It's stuff like that that it never needs to keep going. Once you've said your piece, that's it. And a lot of times it's the fans that carry it on, especially in this day and age with social media and everything. It happened, it was a moment and I made my peace with it. I'm assuming he did as well. And there's that."

"Tickets To My Downfall" was released in September 2020 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was the No. 1 contemporary rock album of both 2020 and 2021.