COREY TAYLOR, JOSH FREESE, NUNO BETTENCOURT And STEVE STEVENS Confirmed For 2025 'Above Ground 4' Benefit Concert

Elliot Easton of THE CARS, Billy Idol, Corey Taylor of SLIPKNOT, Josh Freese of NINE INCH NAILS, Moby, Nuno Bettencourt of EXTREME, and Steve Stevens — plus special guests CYPRESS HILL — have been confirmed as the initial list of artists for the 2025 "Above Ground 4" benefit concert, set to take place Sunday, October 26 at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California. Tickets are available here.

"Above Ground 4" will feature performances of the groundbreaking self-titled debut albums by the NEW YORK DOLLS (1973) and THE CARS (1978). Look for Moby (beyond his performance) to DJ between sets. A full list of performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Originally set for this past January, the rescheduled show marks the fourth iteration of the event which will again raise awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention. The "Above Ground" team made the decision to postpone the event until later in the year following the horrific wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles in early 2025.

Founded in 2018 by Dave Navarro, Billy Morrison and manager Rick Canny, Above Ground is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to raising funds for and awareness to the issues of mental health and suicide prevention. Since 2018, Dave and Billy have helped to raise more than $500,000 for MusiCares via various fundraising opportunities.

Since its launch, "Above Ground" has featured Navarro and Morrison alongside a star-studded lineup of their friends including Jack Black, Corey Taylor, Anthony Kiedis, Juliette Lewis, Gavin Rosdale, Jerry Harrison, Courtney Love, Billy Idol, Al Jourgensen, Steve Stevens and many more. The events have highlighted full-length albums from legendary acts including ADAM AND THE ANTS, Lou Reed, THE VELVET UNDERGROUND, David Bowie, THE STOOGES and SEX PISTOLS.

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts.

MusiCares is here to support the music community during times of disaster, such as the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. Music professionals affected by these events can reach out for assistance with costs related to evacuation and relocation, damage to music instruments, equipment, vehicle, and spaces, medical care, mental health services, funeral costs, and other essential living expenses.