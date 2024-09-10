COREY TAYLOR, STEVE VAI And BILLY MORRISON Join Forces For 'Incite The Watch' Track And Video

Billy Morrison, Corey Taylor and Steve Vai have joined forces on "Incite The Watch", the new single and cutting-edge animated video from Billy's recently released solo album "The Morrison Project" via TLG / ZOID / Virgin Music Group. Today (September 10),a striking video for the song has been released. It depicts "flying superhero rockstars fighting against the corporate hordes and freeing music, creativity, and the enslaved masses!!" explains Billy. Watch the video — directed by Brett Boggs, whose credits include numerous Disney movies — below.

"Incite The Watch" is an intense, ominous rock track fueled by Taylor's gripping vocals and Vai's massive, virtuosic guitar solo. It was written by Billy, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White and Taylor. The release of the single follows Billy's seismic No. 1 Active Rock song and smash video "Crack Cocaine" featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens and co-written by the three artists.

The "Incite The Watch" video was produced utilizing a revolutionary combination of artist-created character animation with a state-of-the-art application called CineTech to create AI-generated backgrounds and visual effects. This concept led to the advent of distinct, art-directed imagery on a tighter deadline. By utilizing human creativity with concept-driven CineTech imagery, the video has a unique look that matches the brilliance of the music and allows the listener to visually join the story.

Taylor said about his appearance on "Incite The Watch": "Billy and I have known each other for so many years and we've done many performances together, it was only a matter of time before we put together something original and fascinating. Alternatively, I've been a Steve Vai fan since I was 15, and never thought I'd ever get the chance to do something amazing with him. Enter the great Billy Morrison who got both Steve and I on 'Incite The Watch'! I'm so stoked to be a part of this album with so many great artists and I can't wait to see what happens next."

Added Vai: "Billy Morrison is always getting into some kind of intense and creative musical mischief, and this record is the evidence of that. When he sent me the track 'Incite', I was very eager to contribute to it. It is slamming and crushing, and the energy of the track is palpable. It's nice to be part of his mischief."

Morrison said: "The combination of Corey Taylor and Steve Vai on a Billy Morrison song is insanely exciting for me! This track started life as a piano riff from Erik Eldenius and once we had Corey's fantastic vocal on the song, there was only one man we wanted to tackle the three-key-change extra-long solo section — and luckily Steve said yes!

"'Incite' really feels like an opus — a journey. It twists and turns, hits some unexpected changes and sections and resolves into modern rock heaviness and I am extremely proud that the end result appears on 'The Morrison Project'."

"The Morrison Project" was released this past April, marking Billy's third solo album and first since 2015. The British guitarist, singer, and songwriter — primarily known as Billy Idol's rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens — has assembled an electrifying 12 songs with guest performances by Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Corey Taylor, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, John 5 and more. The album was produced by Billy, mixed by Barry Pointer and mastered by Dave Donnelly. All the songs on the album — recorded in Los Angeles at various studios — were written by Billy in collaboration with his guests.