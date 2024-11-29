CORONER Announces 2025 North American Tour With DECEASED

Swiss technical thrash masters CORONER will celebrate their 40th anniversary in 2025 by embarking on the "Non Omnis Moriar" North American tour. Support on the 15-date trek, which will kick off on March 5 in Philadelphia and conclude on March 22 in Houston, will come from DECEASED, who will also be celebrating its own 40th anniversary.

Tour dates:

March 05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

March 06 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore

March 07 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

March 08 - Boston, MA @ Sonia

March 09 - Montreal, QC @ Piranha Bar

March 11 - Ottawa, ON @ Overflow Brewing Company

March 12 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

March 13 - Cleveland, OH @ No Class

March 14 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies

March 15 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle

March 18 - St Louis, MO @ Red Flag

March 19 - Nashville, TN @ The End

March 20 - Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

March 21 - New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

March 22 - Houston, TX @ Hell's Heroes / White Oak Music Hall

In a recent interview with Serbia's Agoraphobic News, CORONER bassist/vocalist Ron "Royce" Broder spoke about the progress of the recording sessions for the long-awaited follow-up to 1993's "Grin" album. He said: "Yeah, Tommy [Veterrli, a.k.a. Tommy T. Baron, guitar] can tell more about it, but we have some songs recorded, and my feel[ing] is the songs are much more polished and mature than it was in the first career. But Tommy can better answer."

Tommy chimed in: "I wouldn't agree [that it's] more polished. It's more mature, I would say. In the past, we wrote the music more to show off that we practiced a lot, and nowadays we write more from the heart and from the balls."

Asked what the next CORONER album will sound like, Tommy responded: "It's gonna sound like typical CORONER, but, yeah, a little more mature. There's a lot of technical parts in it as well, but it's a little bit more song-oriented, and it also sounds very weird, like it always did."

Regarding whether the new CORONER music will be similar to "Grin", Tommy said: "I would say maybe 'Grin' is the closest to the new one, but there is also a lot of stuff more from like the third [1989's 'No More Color'] or fourth [1991's 'Mental Vortex'] album. But it's not possible, 30 years later, you make the same [album], and it also would be totally stupid and boring."

Veterrli previously discussed CORONER's new music in a December 2022 interview with BLABBERMOUTH.NET. Asked if the band's next LP will follow in the path of "Grin", a noticeably less thrash-oriented album than its predecessors, he responded: "It's hard to say. It's more 'Grin' than 'Reborn Through Hate'. For me, these are songs. It's a showcase of what we learned and practiced. Everybody who has heard the pre-production, including the record company, is really happy and thinks that's the way the band should sound. It's more about feel and is song-oriented. The technical stuff is still there, but not the main thing. It's going to be weird, like all CORONER songs. My goal is always to do something I didn't hear one-hundred times before. Most bands are a copy of another band. There are a lot of great bands, but I miss the freshness or originality."

In the 1990s, CORONER caused a stir in the music industry with its progressive and technically sophisticated music style. All over the world, CORONER was considered one of the most unconventional avant-garde metal bands. Today, CORONER is a cult band and is highly respected not only by musicians such as Max Cavalera (SEPULTURA),Franz Treichler (THE YOUNG GODS) and Mille Petrozza (KREATOR),but also by metal fans all over the world.

After the release of "Grin" in 1993, the band split up. Two years later, a best-of album, "Coroner", was released. Sixteen years passed. Then, in 2011, Vetterli, Broder and then-drummer and founding member Marky Edelmann returned to the stage, playing a potpourri of numbers from their albums at concerts.

CORONER in 2014 announced the addition of drummer Diego Rapacchietti to the group's ranks. He made his live debut with CORONER on May 29, 2014, at Salzhaus in Winterthur, Switzerland.

Image courtesy of Summer Dying Loud