CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's WOODY WEATHERMAN On MIKE DEAN's September 2024 Departure: 'It Was A Shock To Us'

In a new interview with Chris Akin of the Classic Metal Show, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY guitarist Woody Weatherman reflected on the 2020 passing of the band's co-founding drummer Reed Mullin. Mullin, who formed CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in 1982 as a hardcore punk act alongside bassist Mike Dean and Weatherman, had missed a number of shows in the four years prior to his death due to a variety of health issues, including an alcohol-related seizure he suffered back in June 2016.

"Reed and I went to high school together and all that kind of stuff," Weatherman told Akin (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "And that was around the time we started the band with Mike. So it's heavy, losing a brother like that. The one thing about losing Reed, it wasn't entirely unexpected. He had health issues and stuff, but it's still really tough. And he wasn't actually traveling with us. The band was in Australia at the time of his passing, and it hit us heavy. 'Cause we were over there playing shows."

Woody continued: "One thing about Reed I'll mention was making this record [CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's recently released album 'Good God / Baad Man'] with [drummer] Stanton [Moore], there was just so many times where when we were recording the drums, we were in the studio, we were looking at each other, and it was, like, 'Man, that little lick that Stanton just did, it sounds like something just like what Reed would do.' [Laughs] I don't know whether it was Stanton giving his nod to Mullin, 'cause Stanton is fantastic in his own right, but it just sort of felt like Reed was there with us, even though he wasn't physically there. So he's hanging around. I don't know if he's laughing at us, giving us the middle finger or the thumbs up, but he's hanging around."

Woody also talked about the September 2024 departure of Dean, who has since been replaced by onetime DOWN guitarist and current PANTERA bass tech Bobby "Rock" Landgraf. Weatherman said: "Well, it was a shock to us, 'cause we were getting ready to buckle down and do the record. And [Mike] made the decision [to leave]. It was an amicable deal. We're bros. But he's got a studio and he wanted to spend more time in his production work, and he produces bands. And he's got another music project he's working on. And I'm sure it was a tough decision for him, but it was a surprise to Pepper [Keenan, CORROSION OF CONFORNITY guitarist/vocalist] and I, 'cause we were already talking about the record and making plans and stuff. But, man, things like that happen sometimes. People wanna move in a direction, and more power to Mike. He's an amazing musician. It was tough to have him pull out of the band, but we got Bobby Rock in the mix now. And he's another one of those guys that's like a true musician. Kind of like Mike, he actually knows what notes he's playing and what keys. [Laughs] And Bobby, he's a guitar player first, really, but he's an amazing bass player. But differs in his approach to how... He wants to lock in rock solid with the drums. That's his approach, being on the bass. He's, like, 'I'm gonna play and I'm gonna lock in with the drummer.' And so that's his approach. And Mike had a slightly different approach. He attacked the bass like a beast. And Bobby does as well, but he's more locked in to that kick-snare, and he wants to make it rock solid. So that's a slightly different vibe."

Last October, b>Dean was asked by Drew Stone of The New York Hardcore Chronicles Live! if fans will ever see him back in C.O.C.. He responded: "Never say never. Never say never. Yeah, it's possible. I'm not opposed to it. It just seemed too cumbersome to make new music. They managed to make some new music [since my exit], so I'm glad for them. And I think their record's gonna sound good."

Referencing the fact that CORROSION OF CONFORMITY recruited Landgraf to play bass for the band following Dean's departure, Mike said: "They got Bobby, who played in guitar in DOWN, who, [it] turns out, he's actually a real bass player — he plays a P-bass with his fingers. He used to play bass in a band called SNAKES OF CENTRAL TEXAS, and he's a hard-working dude. He techs for PANTERA and stuff like that. So he really shows up every day, and they're sounding good. So I'm glad for them. But never say never. In the immediate, I've got this band called ARCHAOS, and we're just getting started recording now. So that's kind of [what I'm] focused on, creating some stuff with them. And these are local guys so we can just, 'Hey, you wanna rehearse?' And we rehearse, and we don't have to fly in from far corners of the country."

Dean revealed his decision to leave CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in a statement posted on social media on September 20, 2024. He wrote at the time: "Recently I made a decision to step away from CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, a band started 40-odd years ago by Reed Mullin, Woody Weatherman, and myself.

"I'm extremely proud of everything we've done together, and look forward to hearing more from the band going forward.

"When I rejoined COC for the finishing touches of the 'Deliverance' album, I moved back to Raleigh, NC for an all-in creative campaign, but time, distance and side projects and life in general has changed all of that.

"Ever since Reed drifted away from the band and then passed away, it's been difficult for me to collaborate on new material with bandmates who live hundreds of miles away.

"I look forward to putting together a new Raleigh-based outlet to create new music with more alacrity and with more of an emphasis on my own ideas than in recent times. Also, I look forward to continuing to record and produce other artists.

"All the best to Woodroe, Pepper, and COC crew, and most importantly, many big thanks to the fans of all iterations of the band, who have made this real for all of these years. Salute!"

The remaining members of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY — Keenan and Weatherman — added in a separate statement: "We, Woodroe and Pepper, are in full support of Dean's future endeavors and wish him all the best in the quest. Thankful for the music made and (R)evolutionary paths created. That being said, this book of CORROSION is not finished, nor will the train stop."

"Good God / Baad Man" was released in April as a 14-song double album via Nuclear Blast. Produced by Grammy Award winner Warren Riker (FUGEES, DOWN, CATHEDRAL) and featuring cover art by famed New Orleans artist Scott Guion, the LP was recorded at Blak Shak Studios in Riffissippi, USA, Dockside Studios in Maurice, Louisiana, and BEE GEES legend Barry Gibb's home studio in Miami, Florida.

In March, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY announced the addition of drummer Nick Shabatura to the group's ranks.

Shabatura, who has previously played with DESECRATE THE HOUR and the Chicago-based NIRVANA tribute band SMELLS LIKE NIRVANA, landed the C.O.C. gig at the recommendation of ANTHRAX/PANTERA drummer Charlie Benante.