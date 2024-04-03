Could There Be A Reunion Of ROB HALFORD's FIGHT? Bassist JAY JAY Responds

Jay Jay Brown, who was the bassist for Rob Halford's 1990s aggressive metal band FIGHT, was asked in a new interview with Friday 13th fanzine if he thinks FIGHT could reform and make a one-off album. He responded: "I mean, stranger things have happened. Rob was talking about it for a while. And then I haven't heard much about it. It'd be cool if we could even hit up and do a couple of shows."

Rob left JUDAS PRIEST in 1992 before going on to record and tour with FIGHT and the industrial project 2WO before his return to traditional metal with the eponymous band HALFORD in 2000 and eventual PRIEST comeback in 2003.

FIGHT's initial lineup was completed by JUDAS PRIEST/RACER X drummer Scott Travis, Russ Parrish (a.k.a. Satchel of STEEL PANTHER) on guitar and Brian Tilse on guitar and keyboards.

FIGHT released two studio albums in the early 1990s — 1993's "War Of Words" and 1995's "A Small Deadly Space".

After 19 years, more than a dozen global concert tours and dozens of gold and platinum awards as the defining vocalist of JUDAS PRIEST, Halford departed the band in 1992 to pursue a solo career, immediately releasing "Light Comes Out Of Black" supported by members of PANTERA. The track rocketed to the top of radio playlists, and later that summer Rob would assemble his own band FIGHT and place most of its new tracks from "War Of Words" in heavy radio rotation while aggressively ushering in a new sound for the metal communities.

In a 2015 interview with Australia's Scenestr.com.au, Halford was asked if he was ever going to do another record with FIGHT. He responded: "I've just been through a patch with the [management] people who were looking after me previously. It took a while to get everything knocked back into shape legally and to get out of the hell that I was going through. But the good news is my solo back catalog is slowly being put back out there into the world again. And, if the opportunity arises, I would love to do that again."

He continued: "PRIEST is the most important band to me, ever, first and foremost. We are always very busy in PRIEST, so it's a matter of finding the time. I would love to. I remember bringing FIGHT down to Australia, oh God knows how long ago now [circa '97]. Maybe I will come back with FIGHT, reconnect and have a good time."