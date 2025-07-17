CROWBAR Recruits DOWN Bassist PAT BRUDERS For Summer 2025 U.S. Tour

CROWBAR — which is readying to kick off a U.S. co-headlining tour with NOLA comrades EYEHATEGOD — has welcomed current DOWN bassist Pat Bruders (ex-CROWBAR, ex-GOATWHORE) to the lineup for their remaining 2025 shows. Bruders will fill in for CROWBAR bassist Shane Wesley, who is currently on tour with ACID BATH.

Comments CROWBAR vocalist/guitarist Kirk Windstein: "Due to Shane's prior commitments with ACID BATH, Pat Bruders will be joining us for the rest of 2025. We will miss Shane, but we are excited to reunite with Pat for these shows! This tour and the Halloween cruise [Headbangers Boat] are gonna be a blast! Don't miss it!"

Offers Wesley: "As many of you know, I've recently had the opportunity to be a part of the ACID BATH reunion. I'm incredibly honored and thankful to have the chance to work with not just one, but two bands I grew up listening to. Due to scheduling conflicts, Pat Bruders will be filling in for me on CROWBAR's upcoming tour with EYEHATEGOD, as well as their Headbangers Boat appearance. Pat's a good friend of mine and someone I've looked up to for years. His work in CROWBAR and DOWN has always been inspiring. The CROWBAR/EYEHATEGOD tour has been long overdue. Friends and fans have been asking for this for years... If any of these shows are coming near you, go show them some support. You don't want to miss it!"

Adds Bruders: "I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to my brother Kirk, and my brothers in CROWBAR for giving me the opportunity to step in and play again with them in place of Shane Wesley of whom I have nothing but the deepest love and respect for. He's so very talented and a great person, and I'm gonna do my best job on his behalf for the August run with our brothers in EYEHATEGOD, and the upcoming Halloween Headbangers Boat cruise in October. I hope everyone comes out to support and celebrate with us for a great, exciting, and super kickass time! Be there! Bring it!"

The journey will commence on August 7 in Orlando, Florida and close on August 31 in Pensacola, Florida. The tour includes a performance on the Rocks Off Concert Cruise in New York City. In October, CROWBAR will perform on LAMB OF GOD's Headbangers Boat. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

CROWBAR tour dates with EYEHATEGOD:

Aug. 07 - Conduit - Orlando, FL

Aug. 08 - Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

Aug. 09 - Respectable Street - West Palm Beach, FL

Aug. 10 - Trolley Pub - Summerville, SC

Aug. 11 - 529 - Atlanta, GA

Aug. 12 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

Aug. 13 - Cobra Cabana - Richmond, VA

Aug. 14 - Rocks Off Concert Cruise - New York City, NY [info]

Aug. 15 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA

Aug. 16 - Geno's - Portland, ME

Aug. 17 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Aug. 18 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

Aug. 19 - Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY

Aug. 20 - Preserving Underground - New Kensington, PA

Aug. 21 - Black Circle - Indianapolis, IN

Aug. 22 - Ace Of Cups - Columbus, OH

Aug. 23 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

Aug. 24 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

Aug. 25 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

Aug. 26 - 89th Street - Oklahoma City, OK

Aug. 27 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

Aug. 28 - House Of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

Aug. 29 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

Aug. 30 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

Aug. 31 - The Handlebar - Pensacola, FL

Oct. 31 - Headbangers Boat - Miami, FL

CROWBAR's most recent studio offering, the critically acclaimed "Zero And Below", was released in 2022 via MNRK Heavy. Led by riff lord and vocalist Kirk Windstein, with guitarist Matt Brunson, bassist Shane Wesley and drummer Tommy Buckley, songs like "Chemical Godz", "It's Always Worth The Gain" and "Bleeding From Every Hole" are unapologetic emotional outpourings, with a bare-knuckle resolve alongside its soul-searching vulnerability, reliably delivered with crushing heaviness.

Decibel magazine lauded the record that's "as dark and heavy as a midnight avalanche." Metal Injection concurred, noting, "It's slow (but not too slow) and dark and heavy as the swamps are deep. Their music makes you feel like you're trudging in the marshlands around Lake Martin in the middle of the night while being slowly pursued by some deviously hungry gators." Added Blabbermouth: "Heavy times demand heavy music. CROWBAR continues to be among the heaviest ever."

Produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, Louisiana, "Zero And Below" is the band's most unforgivably doom-driven record since their 1998 landmark effort "Odd Fellows Rest".

Pat Bruders photo by Charles Dye Photography (courtesy of Earsplit PR)