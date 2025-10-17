CROWBAR's KIRK WINDSTEIN Says Tearful Goodbye To His 'Favorite' KISS Member ACE FREHLEY: 'The Reason I Play Guitar'

CROWBAR frontman and DOWN guitarist Kirk Windstein has paid tribute to original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, who died on Thursday (October 16) at the age of 74. The news of his passing came just hours after TMZ reported that Ace was hospitalized on life support after he suffered a brain bleed when he took a fall in his studio a couple of weeks ago.

Kirk took to his social media to share a video message in which he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hey, y'all, Kirk Windstein here on a very somber evening. [Ace was the] biggest influence I ever had in my life and the whole reason I play guitar. So I gotta thank him from the bottom of my heart. Honestly, without Ace Frehley, I would've never picked up a guitar myself, [and neither would have] Dimebag [Darrell Abbott, late PANTERA guitarist] and many, many millions upon millions of other people in my age group, and even a lot of younger kids as well. So, thanks, Ace, for all everything you did for us."

Kirk continued: "It's very hard to — I mean, it's easy to comprehend that he passed away. It's just he has been a huge part of my life for the last 49 years. I have KISS stuff all over my house. I've always had KISS stuff. I have a KISS wallet. To this day, I have a KISS wallet. [Laughs] I have KISS, KISS, KISS everywhere. And he's always been my favorite member. It was easy to be drawn to [KISS bassist/vocalist] Gene [Simmons] when I was young because of the spitting blood and breathing fire and all. But when I heard 'Kiss Alive!', one of my favorite albums of all time, when I heard that, I was sold."

His voice cracking with emotion as his eyes filled with tears, Windstein added: "So, just rest in peace, Ace, and thank you for inspiring me to pick up the guitar. I wouldn't be able to do it without you. Thanks."

Kirk also wrote in a caption accompanying the video: " R.I.P. Ace Frehley. The reason I play guitar. I hope people realize how important he was to Rock and Roll. A one of a kind character and definitely, a one of a kind guitar player. I can hum every Ace solo ever. That’s how catchy his solos are!!! Thanks Ace for making me play guitar and helping me believe in myself enough to pursue a career in music. God Bless".

Back in 2020, Windstein named "Alive!" as one of the five heavy albums that changed his life. He told Decibel magazine at the time: "When I was a kid, about 10 or 11 years old, a friend of mine from school lent me his KISS 'Alive!' record. I had seen photos in magazines but I had never heard them. Needless to say, I was totally blown away by the look of the band, but when the needle hit the vinyl and the opening chords of 'Deuce' came screaming out of my speakers, my life was changed forever. When I first heard Ace Frehley's solo during 'Deuce', I had never heard a guitar sound like that ever before. I played the entire four sides of the album in one listening. I immediately asked my parents to get this record for me and I played it so much that I wore it out. I actually went through a few copies of it."

He added: "KISS 'Alive!' is the single record that I have heard the most in my lifetime. To this day, I am never sick of it. I drive my wife crazy from watching live footage from this album on YouTube. I believe Ace inspired me more than any other guitar player. I dressed up like him using paper plates with the holes cut out to copy his 1975 uniform and would perform with a tennis racket as a guitar for my parents. This is the single most important album of my lifetime."

Frehley, whose real name was Paul Daniel Frehley, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown, New Jersey.

TMZ reported earlier on Thursday that Frehley was on life support. He had to cancel his tour dates and his condition had not improved after suffering from a brain bleed from the fall.

Frehley's family confirmed his death, writing in a statement: "We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!"

Ace co-founded KISS with guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley, bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons and drummer Peter Criss in New York City in 1973. Frehley appeared on KISS's first nine albums, and returned for the band's 1998 reunion album, "Psycho Circus", only to leave again. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the rest of KISS's original lineup in 2014.

Frehley first left KISS in 1982. He rejoined in 1996 and parted ways with the band once again in 2002 after the conclusion of KISS's first "farewell tour." Since his departure, guitarist Tommy Thayer had assumed the role of the Spaceman.