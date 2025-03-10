CRYPTA/Ex-NERVOSA Frontwoman FERNANDA LIRA Launches Tribute To AMY WINEHOUSE With São Paulo Concert

Former NERVOSA and current CRYPTA vocalist and bassist Fernanda Lira launched her "Remembering Amy" tribute to English singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse with a concert this past Saturday (March 8) at Cine Joia in São Paulo, Brazil.

More than a musical tribute, the show dove into the work and personality of Winehouse, recreating the atmosphere of her shows and bringing a new perspective to her art and legacy.

On stage, Fernanda performed Winehouse's hits, accompanied by a full band of ten musicians, including backing singers. The setlist consisted of material from Amy's "Frank" (2003) and "Back To Black" (2006) albums, as well as covers Winehouse used to include in her live performances. Between songs, Lira shared stories about Winehouse's trajectory, her influences and the challenges she faced throughout her career.

In a 2016 interview with Antihero, Fernanda stated about her love of other kinds of music: "I know people will crucify me, everyone does, but I listen to Amy Winehouse and Beyoncé and stuff. I don't always like the pop aspect, as it can annoy me, but for technique. It teaches me. You'd be surprised, as it teaches me new techniques even for singing thrash metal. So my taste for music is really wide. I listen to a lot of stuff that is not metal. Of course metal is my whole life. Everything I am, and everything I have — from friends to my job — everything is because of metal, so it will always be my favorite, but I listen to everything. So that's cool. I think when you are a musician, it's good to listen to other stuff and pick up some different influences and techniques. Funk has taught me different techniques on the bass. So it's my crazy taste. And yet sometimes people have stopped talking to me after I tell them my taste for music."

CRYPTA's second album, "Shades of Sorrow", was released in August 2023 via Napalm Records.