CRYPTOPSY Signs With SEASON OF MIST, Prepares New Music

Canadian extreme metallers CRYPTOPSY have inked a deal with Season Of Mist. The band is now preparing to release new music, along with definitive reissues from their classic catalog.

After an ungentle exhumation from the Canadian underground during the early 1990s, CRYPTOPSY quickly rose to recognition amongst metalheads all across the globe. Most bands would consider themselves lucky to make one classic album. CRYPTOPSY have made three, including "None So Vile", which is widely considered one of the best death metal albums of all time.

CRYPTOPSY's raw and blistering technical prowess set a precedent for extreme music. After all, their eldest statesmen did write the book on this style of drumming. But the band have continued to evolve throughout their storied career. Their 30-year discography defies any one categorization, incorporating everything from jazz fusion to mathy avant-garde rhythms and melodic experimentation before returning to their more brutal form.

Just last year, CRYPTOPSY won a JUNO Award for their most recent album, "As Gomorrah Burns". This year, the band earned another prestigious honor: joining the celebration of death metal's most iconic band. While they continue to tour North America alongside DEATH TO ALL, CRYPTOPSY made a stop at Maryland Deathfest for a special 30th-anniversary set of their debut album, "Blasphemy Made Flesh".

Now that they've signed with Season Of Mist, CRYPTOPSY are focused on keeping their momentum rolling. They're hitting the road this fall on a second tour of North America, this time with CARNIFEX.

"We are thrilled to announce that CRYPTOPSY has joined forced with Season Of Mist!" the band says. "Season Of Mist's dedication to artistic integrity and their track record of supporting diverse and innovative music make them the perfect partner for CRYPTOPSY. With their backing, we look forward to reaching new heights creatively, connecting with more fans and continuing to push the boundaries of extreme music. We are excited for the journey ahead and the opportunities this opens up for what's already an exciting new chapter of our band."

CRYPTOPSY is:

Flo Mounier - Drums

Matt McGachy - Vocals

Christian Donaldson - Guitar

Oli Pinard - Bass

Photo by Maciej Pieloch