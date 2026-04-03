CYHRA, Featuring Former IN FLAMES And AMARANTHE Members, Announces New Album 'Requiem For A Pipe Dream'

Swedish melodic metal supergroup CYHRA — featuring AMARANTHE co-founder Jake E and current THE HALO EFFECT, KAMELOT, THE CROWN and SUBURBAN TRIBE members — has released a new single, "Bleed With Pride".

As CYHRA celebrates its tenth anniversary year, the new release arrives alongside the announcement of the band's fourth studio album, "Requiem For A Pipe Dream", scheduled to be released on June 5, 2026, via Reigning Phoenix Music.

Jake E comments: "'Bleed With Pride' is about learning to trust your scars instead of hiding them. For a long time, I carried the weight of the past like something that needed to be buried. But the truth is, those wounds kept me honest. They became my compass.

"This song is about the internal war — the silent thunder you fight inside — and choosing not to let it drown you. If I'm going to bleed, it's not out of shame anymore. It's with pride. Because every scar means I survived, I rebuilt, and I kept burning."

"Bleed With Pride" aptly encompasses the central themes of the forthcoming "Requiem For A Pipe Dream". This rhythmic track, fueled by a driving momentum, delivers a resonating effect alongside the emotive lyrics. CYHRA's high-octane sound is captivating and energizing; providing encouragement and strength to keep progressing despite past difficulties.

"Requiem For A Pipe Dream" captures CYHRA at a defining creative and emotional crossroads. Forged during a period of uncertainty and rebuilding, the album stands as a powerful statement about resilience, identity, and the decision to continue forward. The record confronts the emotional weight of watching something meaningful slip out of reach. The title reflects that moment of reckoning. A requiem traditionally marks an ending, while a pipe dream represents belief held against doubt. Within this album, those ideas collide and evolve into something stronger.

Each song moves through tension between vulnerability and strength, exploring doubt, anger, acceptance, and renewal. The emotional thread running throughout the album is resilience, the conscious decision to stand again even when confidence has been shaken. Heavy riffs and driving rhythms meet expansive melodies, creating a dynamic listening experience that mirrors the emotional journey at the heart of the record.

"Requiem For A Pipe Dream" track listing:

01. Bleed With Pride

02. Superman

03. Miss Me When I'm Gone

04. Ghostbound

05. In The Center Of A Miracle

06. Skin From Bones

07. Ghost I'm Meant To Be

08. Mark Of My Sins

09. Venom In Me

10. Box With Spirits

CYHRA have carved out a notable place in the metal scene since their founding in 2016 by Jake E and Jesper Strömblad (THE HALO EFFECT, formerly IN FLAMES). They were soon joined by drummer Alex Landenburg (KAMELOT, LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY),guitarist Euge Valovirta (SUBURBAN TRIBE) and bassist Peter Iwers (THE HALO EFFECT, formerly IN FLAMES). Their debut album, "Letters To Myself". was released in 2017 to glowing reviews, catapulting the group to global stages, crowned with a massive North American tour supporting SABATON and KREATOR.

Following Iwers's departure, Valovirta also took over bass duties, and the band released their second album, "No Halos In Hell", in 2019, which blended groovy metal with a poppy flair and featured the hit single "Out Of My Life", amassing about 11 million streams on Spotify. Their success continued with a European tour with BATTLE BEAST, U.K. dates alongside DELAIN, headline shows in select countries including Finland and Japan, and performances at major festivals like Masters Of Rock, Bloodstock Open Air, Sabaton Open Air and 70000 Tons Of Metal.

In 2020, guitarist Marcus Sunesson (Ronnie Atkins, THE CROWN) joined, expanding the lineup. The pandemic pause allowed the band to craft their third album "The Vertigo Trigger", released in 2023. The album's tour brought them back to Finland to open for SMASH INTO PIECES and to headline shows in early 2024. Quietly beginning their fourth album, CYHRA ended the cycle with a Scandinavian tour with EVERGREY, leading into 2025 with two new singles "Superman" and "Skin From Bones".

CYHRA is:

Jake E - vocals, keys

Euge Valovirta - guitars, bass

Jesper Strömblad - bass, guitars

Marcus Sunesson - guitars

Alex Landenburg - drums

Photo credit: Linda Florin