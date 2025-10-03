CYNIC Releases 'Focus: The Official Drum and Bass Tracks'

CYNIC has released "Focus, The Official Drum And Bass Tracks" exclusively on Bandcamp. For the first time, fans can hear Sean Malone's bass and Sean Reinert's drums in complete isolation from the band's landmark era. This collection offers an intimate listen into the rhythmic heart of CYNIC, revealing the nuance, interplay, and precision that shaped the group's sound. Listen at this location.

CYNIC guitarist and founding member Paul Masvidal comments: "These tracks let you sit inside what feels like an intimate conversation between two master musicians. Malone and Reinert created a foundation that remains vividly alive, existing in its own realm. This release honors their legacy and offers a glimpse into the heartbeat that carried 'Focus'. And for drummers and bass players out there, it is a master class in progressive metal rhythm section work from true visionaries."

"Focus" is the debut album by American progressive death metal band CYNIC, released in 1993. It is renowned for its innovative blend of technical death metal with jazz fusion elements, featuring complex time signatures, philosophical lyrics, and prominent use of vocoder effects on the vocals. The album is considered a landmark in progressive metal, influencing countless bands with its unique sound and intricate musicianship.

This Friday's launch is taking place on Bandcamp Friday, an artist-driven initiative that began in March of 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when the shuttering of venues led to a loss of vital tour revenue for artists. Since then, Bandcamp Fridays — on which Bandcamp waives its revenue share and passes the funds directly to artists and labels — has resulted in millions of fans paying over $120 million directly to labels and musicians they love. In addition to helping artists pay the rent, or fund album recordings and tours, Bandcamp Fridays have also become a beacon for artists and record labels looking to raise awareness for causes or raise money for charities.

The year 2020 will go down in history as a tremendously difficult time for the global human population. For the CYNIC family, the struggle was not restricted to a pandemic. It was two utterly senseless losses that threw the band's immediate concerns into the background: the premature deaths of drummer Sean Reinert in January, at age 48, and bassist Sean Malone in December, at age 50, were shocking and unthinkable.

Reinert, a founding CYNIC member since formation in 1988, was highly influential to a multitude of young drummers. His work on "Focus" and DEATH's watershed 1991 album "Human" found him sculpting extreme technical metal with a jazz fusion-inspired approach. Now taken for granted, that approach to the instrument and the genre was undoubtedly pioneered in large part by Reinert. Though parting with CYNIC in 2015, his imprint on CYNIC is inescapable.

The death of Sean Malone dealt another horrible layer of tragedy to CYNIC's 2020. In his many years with the band, Malone's virtuoso playing meshed intuitively with Reinert's. Together they formed a nucleus of kinetic, highly capable rhythmic dexterity that fueled CYNIC's celestial aims.