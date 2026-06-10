DALE STEWART Says SEETHER Will 'Probably' Focus On Releasing Singles Instead Of Full-Length Albums: 'That's Where The Future's At'

In a new interview with KillerTube, Dale Stewart, bassist of post-grunge mainstays SEETHER, spoke about whether he and his bandmates still like putting out full-length albums or if they are starting to think about maybe focusing on singles going forward. Dale said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's kind of what we're trying to debate right now. The industry's changed so much. We'll keep releasing music and touring. We have no intention of, or no plans to retire or stop or anything. But it's just how we're gonna do that which is gonna be different. The dilemma is, do you take months and months and try and come up with 12, 13, 14, 15 songs to record a full-length album and have some B sides and spend all this money to record — recording that much material, it just takes a lot longer, it's a lot more work, and costs a lot more — or just release singles? Come up with a song, or maybe two, three songs, release those. And I kind of feel like that's where the future's kind of at."

He continued: "You can release a full-length album with 12 songs on, and old guys like me and you are gonna be, like, 'Oh, sweet. Albums, I love these.' And we'll listen to the whole thing, but I feel like anyone born after the year 2000, they don't care. They're, like, 'No, I'm gonna get on YouTube and listen to the single,' and they're never gonna listen to the deep cuts. So you put all this work into songs that are just kind of throwaway songs. And I feel like that's kind of a shame, whereas if you maybe write a couple songs, pick the two best ones, put all your effort into those, make sure they're as good as they can be, release those as singles, and then just tour on the singles. And one can do that more frequently than you can try to release full-length albums. So that's kind of where we are right now, just trying to figure that out and logistically how are we gonna do it, and talk to the label and figure it out with them. But they still get music; it's just now it's trickling out instead of big lumps every couple of years. We can sort of trickle music out. So that's kinda what we're exploring now. But I definitely feel like that's where the sort of future of music is. So that's probably what we're gonna sort of move towards doing."

Dale added" "It's funny to think that way, 'cause all my life it was all, from starting out listening to LPs to CDs to tapes to everything, and then, 'Ooh, you can buy the album on iTunes now,' and I'd always buy the full album. And then, 'Oh, you know you can just buy the song,' and, 'No, I'll buy the album.' And then now it's just, like, you just get on some type of streaming thing and just listen to that specific song. And it's changed so much. It's a whole new world. So we're just a bunch of old guys trying to adapt to the new stuff. It's an exciting time. I mean, as a music fan, you've never had more music at your fingertips or eartips. You've never had more music at your eartips. [Laughs] So as a fan, it's great. I listen to music all day every day. Granted, I'm old, so a lot of it's older music, but it's just so easy. In every room of my house there's a device I can just tell to put music on, or I have my phone… So it's just all day I got music playing. And it's great. So from a fan's perspective, it's an incredible time to be a music fan."

This past April, SEETHER released a digital-only EP, "Beneath The Surface", via Concord Records.

"Beneath The Surface" saw SEETHER adding a final, resonant chapter to the campaign surrounding the band's latest, acclaimed album "The Surface Seems So Far". The EP contains four tracks, including two previously unreleased studio cuts, "Into The Ground" and "Proud Daddy", which were pulled directly from the original "The Surface Seems So Far" album sessions. Rounding out "Beneath The Surface" are live recordings of "Lost All Control" and "Judas Mind", both captured during a SiriusXM Octane session.

"The Surface Seems So Far" came out in September 2024 via Fantasy Records.

Known for their enduring anthems like "Broken", "Fake It" and "Words As Weapons", SEETHER returned with "The Surface Seems So Far", showcasing their trademark blend of aggression and introspection. The track list for the album — the follow-up to 2020's "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum", which boasted three No. 1 hits — set the tone for an honest and exhilarating journey through themes of melancholy ("Regret"),self-reflection ("Same Mistakes") and raw emotion ("Dead On The Vine"),with catchy hooks and driving bombast emphasizing its many twists and turns. Adding to SEETHER's impressive catalog, frontman and songwriter Shaun Morgan and his bandmates — Dale Stewart (bass),John Humphrey (drums) and Corey Lowery (guitar) — sound alternately confident and confessional, full of vitriol and vulnerability throughout "The Surface Seems So Far", which Morgan produced with veteran producer Matt Hyde (DEFTONES, SLAYER) as engineer and mixer.

SEETHER will support STAIND on the "Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour" in September and October. The 25-date trek will feature additional support from HOOBASTANK and HINDER. Produced by Live Nation, the "Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour" will kick off in Atlanta, Georgia on September 8 and make stops across major amphitheaters and arenas in the U.S. and Canada, concluding in Austin, Texas on October 19.

Photo credit: Alex Berger