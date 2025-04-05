DANKO JONES Releases New Single 'What You Need'

On the heels of revisiting Latin American stages and announcing a new album and tour for autumn 2025, Canadian high-octane rock three-piece DANKO JONES has released a new single, "What You Need". The song represents the band's first auditory glimpse from their new album and also marks their debut at their new label, Perception, while their partnership with Sonic Unyon Records in their home country remains unchanged.

While fans still have to be a little bit more patient until learning more about the forthcoming record, the new track comes straight to the point: "If you want it, you got it, we're gonna give you what you need!" Who would even dare to refuse such a teasing offer and say 'no' to this powerful new DANKO JONES tune?! Concise guitar riffing introduces the single before the rest of the band jumpstart "What You Need" leading into its immersive chorus, making it an undeniable future live classic on top.

DANKO JONES's namesake frontman states: "'What You Need' is not only the first single off our new album, it's also the opening cut to it. It's loud, fast, and infectious. Turn this up until the volume knob breaks or your ceiling caves in!"

"What You Need" was crafted with longtime partners — Grammy- and Juno Award-winning producer/mixing engineer Eric Ratz (BILLY TALENT, BIG SUGAR, CANCER BATS) and Grammy-winning mastering expert Harry Hess (Hbomb Mastering) — and arrives in time for the trio's first 2025 European show, which will see them take the Paaspop stage in Schijndel, Netherlands in two weeks. Adam Mallett, another well-known face in the DANKO JONES universe, contributed contemporary single artwork which is additionally displayed on the "Danko Jones Is What You Need" tour admat.

As previously announced, DANKO JONES will promote its upcoming studio album in the traditional way — by embarking on a 15-date tour across Europe, visiting 10 different countries. Further stops might be added over the course of the year.

DANKO JONES is a three-piece rock 'n' roll band from Toronto. They never sleep. They sweat blood. And they are keeping rock alive by doing it better than anyone else.

On duty since 1996, these unstoppable road-hogs have devoted their lives to rousing the people with blistering, no-bullshit, all-action rock. They have rallied a global army of rock-hungry fans, and blown them away with a steady stream of explosive, anthem-packed albums and an absurd number of live shows. From early underground smashes like "We Sweat Blood" (2003) and "Sleep Is The Enemy" (2006),to the band's recent, triumphant triumvirate of "A Rock Supreme" (2019),"Power Trio" (2021) and "Electric Sounds" (2023),DANKO JONES has been a relentless force for rock 'n' roll good, both in the studio and on the road. And they have absolutely no intention of stopping.

"You know what? I like the routine of recording, touring, writing, and repeat," states singer/guitarist Danko Jones. "I can do that till I'm dead! It may sound boring, but it's so hard for a band to achieve. I don't take this lightly. Also, it's a page out of the MOTÖRHEAD handbook so it works! Since 'Electric Sounds' we've been touring and touring. We managed to play in Mexico and Greece for the first time, and we even played Prince Edward Island, a province in Canada we'd never been to before. Other than that, it's been a life of gigs and writing more songs to play more gigs!"

Proving that their time was well-spent, Danko, bassist John Calabrese and drummer Rich Knox have conjured yet another blazing banquet of nourishing rock goodness on their 12th studio record, due for release later this year.

DANKO JONES is:

Danko Jones - vocals, guitars

John Calabrese - bass

Rich Knox - drums

Photo credit: Jon Usual