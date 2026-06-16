DANZIG Announces Venues, Support Acts For September 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

DANZIG has announced seven U.S. dates for this September. Support on the trek will come from TWIN TEMPLE, BURNING WITCHES and ANA. According to DANZIG, a "special announce for the Honda Center show" in Anaheim, California "will be posted later this week...Wait til you see that!!!"

Tour dates:

Sep. 11 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing at Tech Port

Sep. 12 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Sep. 14 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

Sep. 17 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Sep. 18 - Nashville, TN - Pinnacle

Sep. 20 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust Co Theatre

Sep. 26 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Pre-sales will start this Friday, June 19, with the general on-sale scheduled for Monday, June 22.

More than a year ago, Glenn told Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show that he doesn't "really like going on tour… I don't mind doing a one-off here or there or whatever, but doing a bunch of shows, riding around on the bus…"

Danzig also talked about the changes in touring since his early days, saying: "Well, everything's more expensive. [When] I went out [in] 2022 or 2023, again just a handful of shows, prices on buses and gas had just gone [way up]. And then this last time we went out in 2023, they went up three times what we normally pay. And this time it's even crazier. So, I think it's also become really hard for a lot of bands to go out there and tour. I've said it before — a young band just going out there, they would have to go out in a van, well, kind of how we did back in the day with DANZIG and SAMHAIN and the MISFITS. I mean, we would go out in a van. It was all we could afford."

DANZIG's latest album, "Black Laden Crown", came out in May 2017 via Evilive Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Danzig released a collection of Elvis Presley covers, "Danzig Sings Elvis", in April 2020 and has been focusing on making films, including "Death Rider In The House Of Vampires" and his feature film directorial debut, "Verotika".

When it debuted at the Cinepocalypse festival in Chicago in 2019, "Verotika" was compared by some reviewers to Tommy Wiseau's "The Room", the so-bad-it's-amazing drama which is considered one of the worst movies ever made.

Glenn has been talking about the end of his touring career since at least 2015. At that time, he told Cleveland Scene: "I love being on stage and that's the great part of touring. I'll always do that. It's the bouncing around on a bus. That's the part I hate."

When DANZIG, the band, grew out of the MISFITS/SAMHAIN lineage in 1987, Glenn went into the new project with even grander ambitions and a long-term design. Between 1977 and 1987, the MISFITS' horror-punk morphed into the darker, occult-steeped SAMHAIN. When producer and record mogul Rick Rubin showed interest in signing SAMHAIN to his Def Jam label and producing their first record, the band yet again evolved, and DANZIG was born.