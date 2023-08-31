DANZIG Cancels Houston Concert Due To 'Ongoing Heatwave'

DANZIG has canceled its outdoor show in Houston, Texas this weekend "due to the ongoing heatwave".

The Glenn Danzig-fronted outfit was scheduled to perform on Sunday, September 3 on the White Oak lawn, with support from BEHEMOTH, TWIN TEMPLE and MIDNIGHT.

Earlier today (Thursday, August 31),DANZIG's social media was updated with the following message: "Due to the ongoing heatwave, and out of concern for our crew and fans, we are forced to cancel our outdoor show in Houston this Sunday Sept. 3. We hope to make it back as soon as possible. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase."

According to Houston Public Media, Houston tied its all-time record for hottest temperature on August 24, when a temperature of 109 degrees was recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport. That tied the mark established on September 4, 2000, and matched on August 27, 2011. The 109 record was tied again just three days later, on August 27, 2023.

Earlier this summer, Houston had a streak of 23 consecutive days with highs in the triple digits.

The earth recorded its warmest July on record this year, according to the National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration.

Forty-five counties in Texas had their hottest July on record, according to The Texas Tribune.