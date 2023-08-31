  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DANZIG Cancels Houston Concert Due To 'Ongoing Heatwave'

August 31, 2023

DANZIG has canceled its outdoor show in Houston, Texas this weekend "due to the ongoing heatwave".

The Glenn Danzig-fronted outfit was scheduled to perform on Sunday, September 3 on the White Oak lawn, with support from BEHEMOTH, TWIN TEMPLE and MIDNIGHT.

Earlier today (Thursday, August 31),DANZIG's social media was updated with the following message: "Due to the ongoing heatwave, and out of concern for our crew and fans, we are forced to cancel our outdoor show in Houston this Sunday Sept. 3. We hope to make it back as soon as possible. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase."

According to Houston Public Media, Houston tied its all-time record for hottest temperature on August 24, when a temperature of 109 degrees was recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport. That tied the mark established on September 4, 2000, and matched on August 27, 2011. The 109 record was tied again just three days later, on August 27, 2023.

Earlier this summer, Houston had a streak of 23 consecutive days with highs in the triple digits.

The earth recorded its warmest July on record this year, according to the National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration.

Forty-five counties in Texas had their hottest July on record, according to The Texas Tribune.

" Due to the ongoing heatwave, and out of concern for our crew and fans, we are forced to cancel our outdoor show in...

Posted by Danzig on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Find more on Danzig
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).