DARKTHRONE Shares New Song 'Caravan Of Broken Ghosts' From Upcoming Album 'Astral Fortress'

Norwegian black metal pioneers DARKTHRONE will release their new album, "Astral Fortress", on October 28 via Peaceville Records.

The official lyric video for the song "Caravan Of Broken Ghosts", filmed by DARKTHRONE's Gylve "Fenriz" Nagell and created by Matthew Vickerstaff, can be seen below.

Fenriz states about the track: "There is a revisit vibe of 'Quintessence' at first, which is a total coincidence as it is Ted's [Ted 'Nocturno Culto' Skjellum] song and I wrote 'Q'. The song then explodes into fiercer metal, pounding and catching there as well, with clever riff shifts. And then the classic doom ending. Thank you, Ted."

"Caravan Of Broken Ghosts" will be available on all major streaming platforms from Thursday, October 20.

The ever-productive duo of Nocturno and Fenriz continue their own metallic saga with a new selection of fine, vintage sounding headbanging classics in the making. "Astral Fortress", DARKTHRONE's 20th album, is a swift follow-up to 2021's "Eternal Hails" opus, which comes from DARKTHRONE's consistent and ongoing writing process.

Carried on the brisk wind of eager rock, with foundations in black, thrash, doom and heavy metal, "Astral Fortress" is the latest album of stellar, eclectic old metal in the DARKTHRONE odyssey. With a seemingly endless dungeon full of heavy metal influences channeled through DARKTHRONE's dynamic riff-machine, plus also with many increasing inspirations taken from their own past catalogue. Even though sprinkled with atmospheric touches such as synthesizers and mellotron on "Astral Fortress" to great effect, the DARKTHRONE sound remains stripped down to the core; always primitive and organic.

"Astral Fortress" was recorded at Chaka Khan Studios in Oslo, Norway, the same location used for the "Eternal Hails" album, with Ole Øvstedal and Silje Høgevold. The LP was mastered by Jack Control.

"Astral Fortress" track listing:

01. Caravan Of Broken Ghosts [07:53]

02. Impeccable Caverns Of Satan [05:34]

03. Stalagmite Necklace [05:22]

04. The Sea Beneath The Seas Of The Sea [10:10]

05. Kevorkian Times [04:27]

06. Kolbotn, West Of The Vast Forests [01:54]

07. Eon 2 [04:40]