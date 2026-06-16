DAUGHTRY Announces '20 Years Unplugged' Intimate Fall 2026 U.S. Tour

Multi-Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum rock band DAUGHTRY has announced the "20 Years Unplugged" tour, a special fall run that will bring two decades of songs into intimate theaters and performance spaces across the U.S.

The tour opens October 12 at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York and continues through November 14 at Majestic Theatre in Dallas, Texas, with stops in Beverly, Uncasville, Atlantic City, Huntington, Las Vegas, Anaheim, San Antonio and more. Support across all shows comes from Buffalo, New York singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Perdz.

Artist presale and VIP packages begin Wednesday, June 17 at 10 a.m. local. Local presales, including promoter, venue and radio presales, run Thursday, June 18 from 10 a.m. local. Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. local.

"20 Years Unplugged" gives fans the chance to experience DAUGHTRY's catalogue in a stripped-back acoustic setting, reframing the songs that have soundtracked arenas, rock radio milestones, and some of the most defining moments of the band's career. The tour will pull the band's music into a more raw and immediate space, where the weight of a lyric, the scrape of a guitar string, and the quiet before a chorus can hit as hard as the full-band impact.

The announcement follows the release of "Shock To The System (Deluxe)", the complete edition of DAUGHTRY's two-part project via Big Machine Rock. The collection brings together "Shock To The System (Part One)" and "Shock To The System (Part Two)", along with additional live recordings that capture the force and connection of the band's latest era. Across tracks including "Artificial", "Pieces", "The Bottom" and "Antidote", DAUGHTRY continue to channel grief, change, confrontation, and self-reclamation into some of their heaviest and most emotionally direct work to date.

For an artist whose songs have always lived at the intersection of power and vulnerability, "20 Years Unplugged" will see DAUGHTRY strip down some of their biggest and most meaningful tracks, distilling them to their purest form and bringing fans closer to the songs, the stories, and the unmistakable voice that have carried the band from one of the biggest rock debuts of the century through two decades of connection, evolution, and success.

DAUGHTRY "20 Years Unplugged" tour dates with support from Ryan Perdz:

October 12 - Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

October 13 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

October 15 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

October 16 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino

October 17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino

Resort

October 20 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

October 21 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center October 23 - Danville, VA - The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia October 24 - Florence, KY - Turfway Park Event Center

October 26 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

October 27 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre

October 29 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

October 31 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Theater

November 1 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

November 3 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

November 4 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

November 7 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

November 8 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa

November 10 - Anaheim, CA - Grove of Anaheim

November 11 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

November 13 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

November 14 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

DAUGHTRY remain a force of nature in rock music and culture, standing as one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century. The history-making group have scored multiple platinum and gold certifications, notched two No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, packed venues worldwide, and sold north of 11 million albums and 25 million singles. Their self-titled debut was the top-selling album of 2007 and became the fastest-selling rock debut album in SoundScan history, earning four Grammy Award nominations and winning four American Music Awards alongside seven Billboard Music Awards, including "Album Of The Year". Across subsequent albums "Leave This Town", "Break The Spell", "Baptized", "Cage To Rattle" and "Dearly Beloved", DAUGHTRY have continued to build a catalogue rooted in anthemic songwriting, emotional honesty, and Chris Daughtry's unmistakable vocal power. Recent singles "World On Fire", "Heavy Is The Crown" and "Changes Are Coming" all cracked the Top 10 at Billboard Rock Airplay, while the band's 2023 cover of JOURNEY's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)", featuring Lzzy Hale of HALESTORM, became another major moment in their ongoing evolution. In 2024, DAUGHTRY launched a heavier new era with "Shock To The System", which earned the band three Number One singles, "Artificial", "Pieces" and "The Bottom".