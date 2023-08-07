DAUGHTRY Signs With BIG MACHINE RECORDS, Announces 'Artificial' Single

Grammy-nominated band DAUGHTRY has signed with Big Machine Records. The group has also launched a pre-save for its forthcoming single, "Artificial", due out everywhere this Friday, August 11.

"Chris Daughtry is one of the best voices in rock music, hands down," says Big Machine Label Group chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta. "He is attacking this season of life full-on with a renewed fire and intensity to everything he touches."

"I am so thrilled to be working with Scott and the entire Big Machine crew on this next record and beyond," shares DAUGHTRY frontman Chris Daughtry. "It's very refreshing and exciting to have a team behind me that fully believes and supports my vision."

The news follows the rock outfit's announcement of its "Bare Bones" tour, plotting a rare acoustic run with 26 new U.S. dates launching on August 9. Alongside Billboard chart-topping rocker Ayron Jones, who is set to open on select stops, the upcoming performances mark a unique opportunity to highlight the stars' powerhouse musical versatility and vocal prowess in the most intimate of settings.

Coming in hot off the recent success with its Lzzy Hale duet, "Separate Ways (World's Apart)", DAUGHTRY's amped-up reimagining of the JOURNEY classic debuted at No. 1 on iTunes' All Genres chart and reached No. 6 on Mediabase's Active Rock chart. True to its roots with an updated grit, the single has racked up millions of streams across platforms, earning praise from heavy-hitters like Variety, Billboard, Consequence and American Songwriter, among others.

DAUGHTRY, one of the most visible and best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, has sold out concerts across the globe. Their debut album, the self-titled "Daughtry", was the top-selling album of 2007 and was the fastest-selling rock debut album in SoundScan history. It was also nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, including "Album Of The Year". Subsequent albums "Leave This Town" (2009),"Break The Spell" (2011) and "Baptized" (2013) have all gone platinum, with "Cage To Rattle" (2018) certified gold. In 2021, DAUGHTRY released their album "Dearly Beloved", which marked a return to their rock roots and a return to the top of the rock charts with their singles "World On Fire", "Heavy Is The Crown" and "Changes Are Coming", each reaching the Top 10 on Billboard's Rock Airplay chart.

Signing photo (left to right): Back Row — Hard 8 Working Group's Jon Linton (manager),Big Machine Label Group's Mike Rittberg, Hard 8 Working Group's Aimee Beren (day-to-day manager); Front Row – Big Machine Label Group's Heather Luke, Chris Daughtry, Big Machine Label Group's Scott Borchetta

Signing photo credit: Sean Sorensen