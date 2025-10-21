DAVE MCCLAIN Says He 'Decided To Move On' From SACRED REICH

Drummer Dave McClain has commented on his latest exit from Arizona thrash metal veterans SACRED REICH.

Earlier today (Tuesday, October 21),McClain released the following message via his social media: "Hey everyone! As I'm sure you've heard, I'm no longer with SACRED REICH.

"Since rejoining in 2018 we made great music and had fun times together. I've decided to move on and I wish them all the best in the future!

"If you've been at a SACRED REICH show over the last 6 years, it was my pleasure to perform for you and to meet a lot of you.

"[I will] still [be] 100% doing my thing, whether it's touring, recording, teaching or just playing in my home studio.

"Hope to see you all out there in the world again. Now back to my drum room!

"Thanks, Dave".

Replacing McClain for SACRED REICH's European shows in November with HATEBREED will be Eduardo Baldo, the Brazilian drummer who most recently played with the Los Angeles-based band RED DEVIL VORTEX.

When SACRED REICH announced McClain's departure on Monday (October 20),the band wrote in a statement: "Dave McClain is no longer a member of SACRED REICH. We wish him the best. Our friend Eduardo Baldo will be playing the HATEBREED shows with us in November in Europe. We thank him for jumping in on such short notice.

"We are excited for this new chapter in SACRED REICH history.

"We are finishing up our new record 'Into The Abyss' that will be released in the Spring of 2026 on Metal Blade Records.

"Great things are coming. We can't wait to share it with you.

"With love and gratitude, Wiley, Joey and Phil".

McClain was originally a member of SACRED REICH from 1991 to 1995. He played on the "A Question" EP (1991) and the "Independent" (1993) and "Heal" (1996) albums before leaving to join MACHINE HEAD.

McClain rejoined SACRED REICH in December 2018 and recorded the band's first album in 23 years, "Awakening", which was released in 2019 via Metal Blade Records. The LP was produced by Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE, among others.

The now-59-year-old musician, who joined MACHINE HEAD in 1995, announced his departure from the California metal band in October 2018. McClain, along with guitarist Phil Demmel, went on to complete the Robb Flynn-fronted act's "Freaks & Zeroes Tour" before they both officially exited the group.

"Awakening" was described in a press release as "a timeless collection comprised of blistering thrash, crushing grooves, killer solos and socially conscious lyrics that demonstrate a true understanding of everything that matters most in the world today."

"Awakening" was engineered by John Aquilino and was mastered by Maor Appelbaum.