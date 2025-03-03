DAVID ELLEFSON Drops First Episode Of 'The David Ellefson Show' Featuring Special Guest FRANK BELLO

For the debut episode of "The David Ellefson Show" video podcast, legendary ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello joins ex-MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson and podcast co-host Joshua Toomey for an epic conversation packed with killer stories, bass talk, and plenty of laughs. Frank dives into his new partnership with Spector basses, detailing his journey to the brand and what makes his signature bass stand out. The stories don't stop there — Frank shares an unforgettable moment when he and a friend found themselves buzzed into a recording studio, only to walk in on none other than KISS's Gene Simmons casually eating cookies.

From the madness of NAMM to the inevitable plague known as "NAMMthrax," the guys recall their experiences at the convention, including the all-too-real struggle of playing shows while sick. Frank even gives a hands-on bass demo, breaking down "Room For One More", and discusses his time with METAL ALLEGIANCE.

David and Joshua kick off the show with a deep dive into the legacy of late METALLICA bassist Cliff Burton, discussing whether David was ever asked to emulate his iconic playing style. The conversation then shifts to original METALLICA bassist Ron McGovney, as Joshua wonders if he was ever considered for a spot in MEGADETH. David also shares some of his earliest memories of Bello, reflecting on their history and the thrash metal scene of the era. To wrap things up, the guys take a nostalgic look back at MEGADETH's first-ever show on February 17, 1984, in San Francisco — breaking down the setlist, the atmosphere, and what it meant for the band's future.

"The David Ellefson Show" is a bi-weekly show which is now available on YouTube and major streaming platforms.

The podcast offers listeners a front-row seat to captivating conversations, insightful stories, and entertaining anecdotes from Ellefson's remarkable 40-plus-year career. The show will feature a wide array of guests, including notable musicians, celebrities and industry professionals from inside the exciting world of music and entertainment.

You can join the podcast's Patreon account. Patreon members will receive each episode a week early, merch store discounts, exclusive live stream question-and-answer sessions and a unique David Ellefson Pick Card.

"I've been a guest on countless podcasts over the years, and they've become essential in connecting artists with audiences, replacing much of traditional media," Ellefson said. "I'm excited to build a community where we can dive into discussions about music, entertainment, lifestyle, and everything in between."

The podcast also serves as a platform for the David Ellefson Bass Coalition, a global network of bass enthusiasts. The Coalition provides a space for fans to connect, share insights about their favorite musicians, discuss gear, take lessons, and celebrate all things bass.

Co-host Joshua Toomey, a seasoned podcaster known for "Talk Toomey" and multiple Knotfest podcasts, is a bassist himself and member of the nu-metal band PRIMER 55. He brings his extensive experience in music and a dynamic voice to the show. Together, Ellefson and Toomey aim to create a fun, creative, and informative experience for listeners.

Toomey said: "David has always been a must-listen guest on podcasts, so it's only natural that he’s now hosting his own. He's a wealth of knowledge — not just about his own career, but the music industry as a whole. I'm excited to share these episodes with rock and metal fans around the world."

Back in May 2021, Ellefson launched an on-demand video podcast called "Backstage With David Ellefson" on Star Worldwide Networks. The video podcast, which was created with legendary Phoenix, Arizona morning radio show host Dave "The Mayor" Pratt, featured both audio and four-camera video production. Hosted by Ellefson himself, the first episodes included Bello, Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, MERCYFUL FATE) and Ellefson's former "Rust In Peace" bass tech-turned-author-chiropractor Dr. Randall Kertz D.C., whose book "The Bassist's Guide To Injury Management, Prevention And Better Health" has become an industry go-to for medical remedies for musicians.

Ellefson, who has lived in Scottsdale, Arizona since 1994, was fired from MEGADETH in May 2021, just days after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

Ellefson was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, when the group briefly broke up because mainman Dave Mustaine suffered severe nerve damage that left him unable to play, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

Mustaine reformed MEGADETH 21 years ago. Originally setting out to record a solo album, Mustaine enlisted studio musicians to play on what ultimately became MEGADETH's 2004 "The System Has Failed" comeback album, subsequently recruiting former ICED EARTH bassist James MacDonough to take Ellefson's place for the album's touring cycle.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Mustaine, alleging the frontman shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.