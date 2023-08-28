DAVID ELLEFSON Explains Why He Didn't Approach MARTY FRIEDMAN About Being Involved With KINGS OF THRASH

During a recent appearance on HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta's podcast "The Jasta Show", David Ellefson was asked why he didn't approach his former MEGADETH bandmate Marty Friedman about taking part in KINGS OF THRASH, David's new band featuring former MEGADETH guitarist Jeff Young. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, I didn't call him, 'cause, look, when Marty quit, he just walked away. He washed his hands of MEGADETH. I mean, he left his money on the table. He just didn't turn back. It was not, like, 'Hey, you fuckers better pay me.' I mean, nothing. He just literally walked out the door. That was it. He was gone, and he just washed his hands of the whole thing. So, yeah, Marty and I are friends, and we never talk about MEGADETH — ever."

Ellefson continued: "Marty and I, I asked him one time about playing something. And he's kind of more my — he's my buddy. We don't really talk music that much. We kind of check in, 'Hey, what's happening? How's [everything] in Japan?' And we don't really talk business… So I intentionally didn't hit him because I didn't think he'd be interested. Plus he lives in Japan, and one of the beauties of KINGS OF THRASH, essentially it's based in L.A. and those guys, they're even rehearsing now for when we go to Australia next week. I just walk in and plug and play."

KINGS OF THRASH released a live CD/DVD package called "Best Of The West…Live At The Whisky A Go Go" on March 24 via Cleopatra Records. The 17-song set, featuring performances of MEGADETH's classic albums "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!" and "So Far, So Good… So What!", was recorded and filmed live at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on October 15, 2022 and includes an appearance by another former MEGADETH member, Chris Poland (guitar). The DVD was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH more than two years ago after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

David was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Dave Mustaine, alleging the MEGADETH leader shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

Young's entire career with MEGADETH was spent recording and touring in support of the band's 1988 platinum-selling album "So Far, So Good...So What!"

KINGS OF THRASH also includes drummer Fred Aching as well as guitarist/vocalist Chaz Leon.

A few years ago, Friedman spoke to Wondering Sound about his decision to leave MEGADETH in 1999 in order to make the kind of music that he was passionate about: Japanese pop music, or J-Pop, which Friedman called "embarrassingly happy."

"I found myself touring with MEGADETH, and in my hotel room I'd be blasting this Japanese music all the time. What's wrong with this picture?" he said.

As his interest in J-pop grew, Friedman started enjoying MEGADETH less. "I thought I was doing myself a disservice just playing the same old stuff and not really enjoying it," he told Wondering Sound. "Making money from fans who want to see you play when you're not into it didn't really sit right with me."

According to Marty, he simply outgrew metal, explaining that MEGADETH's music began to bore him, and he singled out the band's popular ballad "À Tout Le Monde" as an example.

"The melody's like duh duh duh duh, duh duh duh duh. It's kind of the same thing over and over again," he told NPR in a separate interview. "I'd go play the show at night with MEGADETH. And I'd be like, you know, what what I'm listening to is just so much more exciting than what I'm playing as my gig."