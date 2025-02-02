  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DAVID ELLEFSON On METAL ALLEGIANCE: 'We've Got Some New Material That We're Working On Now'

February 2, 2025

In a new interview with Musicfrenzy, former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson spoke about the possibility of METAL ALLEGIANCE writing and recording a third album as the follow-up to 2018's "Volume II: Power Drunk Majesty". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "METAL ALLEGIANCE, look, we're not only these all-star concerts that we give, but just as much, we've got two full-length records out. The guys also did a little 'Fallen Heroes' EP [without me] that I was on tour at the time [it was recorded]. But we've got some new material that we're working on now. We've already got our sights set on January 2026 for the next events and some new material coming along now. So that's exciting. So that band, it's not just an all-star band, it's also a recording group. We call it the 'core four' — me, [guitarist Alex] Skolnick [TESTAMENT], [bassist Mark] Menghi and [drummer Mike] Portnoy [DREAM THEATER] — we're the driving force of the creative, recording side of that."

Last month, Skolnick told RadioBypass about new METAL ALLEGIANCE music: "Yes. We've been talking about it for some time. It's always easier said than done, given everybody's schedules, but we're continuing to talk about it and I'm pretty sure that [2025] is the year we will get started on it. So I don't know what it's gonna look like, I don't know how it's going to compare to the past albums. Maybe we'll get our feet wet with an EP or a single — who knows? — but either way, we're gonna get started and see how it goes, probably later this [coming] year."

METAL ALLEGIANCE began as a celebration of heavy metal, powered by the almost tribal bond shared between the extreme music community's most revered trailblazers, armed with a list of contributors onstage (and off) that read like a Wikipedia entry on the genre itself.

Since METAL ALLEGIANCE's inception in 2014, the band is comprised of the core four members of: Mark Menghi on bass, Skolnick on guitar, David Ellefson (MEGADETH) on bass, and Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER) on drums.

Collaborative tribute experiences like HAIL! and METAL MASTERS eventually led to the founding of METAL ALLEGIANCE a decade ago.

The collective's raucous renditions of classic material from the likes of JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, THIN LIZZY, VAN HALEN and PANTERA in clubs, conventions and cruise ships inevitably led to the creation of an album of brand new material.

METAL ALLEGIANCE has issued two full-length albums so far, 2015's self-titled debut and "Volume II: Power Drunk Majesty", as well as an EP, 2016's "Fallen Heroes".

On January 23, 2025, METAL ALLEGIANCE performed at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California. Joining the core four at the Anaheim gig were Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT),Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth (OVERKILL),John Bush (ARMORED SAINT),Doc Coyle (BAD WOLVES, GOD FORBID),Brandon Ellis (THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER),Marty Friedman (MEGADETH),Gary Holt (SLAYER, EXODUS),Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA),Jeff Loomis (ARCH ENEMY, NEVERMORE),Mark Tornillo (ACCEPT),Angel Vivaldi and more.

Find more on Metal allegiance
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).