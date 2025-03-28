DAVID ELLEFSON Teams Up With CHIP Z'NUFF For Cover Of CHEAP TRICK's 'Downed'

Former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson and Chip Z'Nuff (ENUFF Z'NUFF) have teamed up under the moniker ELLEFSON Z'NUFF to deliver a fresh take on a classic rock anthem by CHEAP TRICK.

The track "Downed" originally appeared as a hidden bonus track on Ellefson's 2020 "No Cover" album, but has been remixed and is now available across all digital streaming platforms.

Musicians appearing on the track:

Vocals: Chip Z’Nuff

Bass: David Ellefson

Guitars: Drew Fortier

Drums: Mike Heller

Guest Vocals: Vin Dombroski

"Downed" was produced by Ellefson and Drew Fortier. It was mixed and mastered by Alessio Garavello at Rogue Recording in London, England.

Ellefson reflects on the project: "It's always a thrill to go back into our record collections and pay homage to the artists who inspired us. CHEAP TRICK are absolute legends, and 'Downed' is one of those deep cuts that had a huge influence on me and so many others. These covers are a tribute to the songs and musicians who shaped our careers."

In December 2024, Ellefson released a powerful rendition of "Ah! Leah!", a beloved track by Donnie Iris, also with Chip Z'Nuff on vocals along with Stephen Shareaux of KIK TRACEE.

Ellefson recently launched the 2025 installment of his "Bass Warrior" European tour.

"Bass Warrior" sees Ellefson gracing select European cities with a captivating evening of cherished classics, deep cuts, and insightful storytelling from his illustrious career. This journey encompasses his role as a co-founding member of MEGADETH, his ELLEFSON solo material, and more.

Accompanying Ellefson on this tour is Italian guitarist and musical director Andy Martongelli, a longtime friend and collaborator who has been by Ellefson's side during his solo ventures, "Basstory", ELLEFSON-SOTO and ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE tours across Europe. On drums is Roberto Pirami (Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson, Gus G.),on vocals Titta Tani (EHFAR, ex-drummer of Claudio Simonetti's GOBLIN),and on rhythm guitar Walter Cianciusi (Geoff Tate band).

Ellefson was originally in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, when the group briefly broke up because MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine suffered severe nerve damage that left him unable to play.

Mustaine reformed MEGADETH 21 years ago. Originally setting out to record a solo album, Mustaine enlisted studio musicians to play on what ultimately became MEGADETH's 2004 "The System Has Failed" comeback album, subsequently recruiting former ICED EARTH bassist James MacDonough to take Ellefeson's place for the album's touring cycle.

Ellefson sued Mustaine in 2004 for $18.5 million, alleging that the MEGADETH guitarist/vocalist still owed him substantial merchandise and publishing royalties. In January 2005, the case was dismissed in court, and five years later, Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH nearly four years ago after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.