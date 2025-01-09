DAVID LEE ROTH: 'The Warner Recordings 1985-1994' Box Set Due In February

Rhino will unveil a very special David Lee Roth box set, "The Warner Recordings 1985-1994", on February 21, 2025. It includes the first five solo releases recorded by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and original VAN HALEN lead vocalist in one comprehensive collection for the very first time. Spanning one of the greatest runs in rock 'n' roll history, the set offers lifelong fans and newcomers alike the chance to experience "Crazy From The Heat" (1985),"Eat 'Em And Smile" (1986),"Skyscraper" (1988),"A Little Ain't Enough" (1991) and "Your Filthy Little Mouth" (1994) in succession.

"The Warner Recordings 1985-1994" arrives in multiple configurations, including 5CD at retailers nationwide and D2C online, digital on streaming platforms, and as a special 5LP version available only at Rhino.com. Pre-order here.

40 years ago this month, on January 28, 1985, Roth officially debuted as a solo artist with the "Crazy From The Heat" EP. It crashed the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 and reached RIAA platinum status. Plus, he logged a pair of Billboard Hot 100 hits — the medley of "Just a Gigolo/I Ain't Got Nobody" vaulted to No. 12, while his take on "California Girls" by THE BEACH BOYS soared to No. 3, replicating the 1965 chart success of the original. Meanwhile, "Crazy From The Heat" would later serve as the title of his The New York Times best-selling autobiography in 1997.

The EP paved the way for his first full-length solo LP, "Eat 'Em And Smile". Released on July 7, 1986, it bowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 and eventually went RIAA platinum. Roth hyper-charged his sound, accompanied by an all-star band consisting of Billy Sheehan (bass),Gregg Bissonette (drums) and Steve Vai (guitar). Together, they served up anthems such as "Yankee Rose", "Tobacco Road", "That's Life" and more. Kerrang! notably christened it "Album Of The Year", and Roth launched the seminal "Eat 'Em And Smile" tour in its wake.

1987 saw the platinum "Skyscraper" return Roth to the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, elevated by "Just Like Paradise". Meanwhile, Roth kicked off the '90s with the gold-selling "A Little Ain't Enough" in 1991. It marked his fourth straight Top 20 debut on the Billboard 200 and boasted fretwork from Jason Becker. Finally, he dropped "Your Filthy Little Mouth" in 1994, this time collaborating with none other than iconic producer Nile Rodgers (Madonna, David Bowie),churning out staples such as "She's My Machine".

David Lee Roth, a.k.a. "Diamond Dave," shines as one of the most influential and impactful voices in rock 'n' roll history. Between his output as the original lead singer of VAN HALEN and a platinum solo artist, he has sold over 70 million records worldwide, garnered a Grammy Award nomination, and notably earned a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction with VAN HALEN in 2007.

"Crazy From The Heat" track listing:

A1. Easy Street

A2. Just A Gigolo/I Ain't Got Nobody

B1. California Girls

B2. Coconut Grove

"Eat 'Em And Smile" track listing:

A1. Yankee Rose

A2. Shyboy

A3. I'm Easy

A4. Ladies' Nite In Buffalo?

A5. Goin' Crazy!

B1. Tobacco Road

B2. Elephant Gun

B3. Big Trouble

B4. Bump And Grind

B5. That's Life

"Skyscraper" track listing:

A1. Knucklebones

A2. Just Like Paradise

A3. The Bottom Line

A4. Skyscraper

A5. Damn Good

B1. Hot Dog And A Shake

B2. Stand Up

B3. Hina

B4. Perfect Timing

B5. Two Fools A Minute

"A Little Ain't Enough" track listing:

A1. A Lil' Ain't Enough

A2. Shoot It

A3. Lady Luck

A4. Hammerhead Shark

A5. Tell The Truth

A6. Baby's On Fire

B1. 40 Below

B2. Sensible Shoes

B3. Last Call

B4. The Dogtown Shuffle

B5. It's Showtime!

B6. Drop in the Bucket

"Your Filthy Little Mouth" track listing:

A1. She's My Machine

A2. Everybody's Got The Monkey

A3. Big Train

A4. Experience

A5. A Little Luck

A6. Cheatin' Heart Café

A7. Hey, You Never Know

B1. No Big 'Ting

B2. You're Breathin' It

B3. Your Filthy Little Mouth

B4. Land's End

B5. Night Life

B6. Sunburn

B7. You're Breathin' It (Urban NYC Mix)