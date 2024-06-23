  • facebook
DAVID VINCENT On Enduring Influence Of MORBID ANGEL's Early Albums: 'It's Humbling'

June 23, 2024

In a new interview with Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, former MORBID ANGEL frontman David Vincent spoke about the recent 30th anniversary of the band's second album, 1991's "Blessed Are The Sick". Asked how it feels to know that the songs on that LP have stood the test of time, David responded: "It's humbling. It really is. I don't think that if you had asked me back then if I would think… I don't think I thought about it at all. And it's humbling. And thanks to the fans for keeping us going. The only reason we do this is for them."

In early 2022, Vincent's current band I AM MORBID celebrated the 30th anniversary of "Blessed Are The Sick" with a European tour.

Vincent left MORBID ANGEL in 2015. He has since been replaced by a returning Steve Tucker, who previously handled bass and vocals on MORBID ANGEL's "Formulas Fatal To The Flesh", "Gateways To Annihilation" and "Heretic" LPs.

Last year, I AM MORBID, which also features former MORBID ANGEL drummer Pedro "Pete" Sandoval (drums),along with guitarists Richie Brown (EXMORTUS, THE ABSENCE, TRIVIUM) and Bill Hudson (NORTHTALE, DORO),completed a 17-date European tour. Presented by The Flaming Arts Agency, the trek celebrated the 30th anniversary of "Covenant", MORBID ANGEL's third full length album, considered to be one of the greatest death metal LPs of all time and a landmark album in the genre.

I AM MORBID played a combination of festivals and club shows during the tour and performed material from "Covenant" as well as tracks from other classic Vincent-era MORBID ANGEL albums "Altars Of Madness", "Blessed Are The Sick" and "Domination".

In October 2022, I AM MORBID parted ways with guitarist Kelly McLauchlin (POSSESSED, DIABOLIC, UNHOLY GHOST) and replaced him with Brown.

Brown made his live debut with I AM MORBID at the Grita Fest in Colombia.

I AM MORBID's spring 2022 European tour marked the first time Sandoval and Vincent played together in 12 years.

Sandoval, who now lives his life as a born-again Christian, was forced to leave MORBID ANGEL in 2010 after undergoing surgery for a prolapsed disc.

In 2019, Vincent released "Something Wicked Marches In", the debut album from his supergroup VLTIMAS, also featuring guitarist Rune Eriksen (formerly of MAYHEM) and CRYPTOPSY drummer Flo Mounier. A follow-up effort, "Epic", arrived in March.

In 2017, Vincent issued his debut country single, "Drinkin' With The Devil".

