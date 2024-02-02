DAVID VINCENT On MORBID ANGEL's Early Days: 'There Was Nothing That Sounded Like What We Were Doing'

In a new interview with Jonathan Smith of Sonic Perspectives, former MORBID ANGEL and current I AM MORBID frontman David Vincent was asked about the early years of his development as a death metal singer and whether he took any influence from other Florida death metal vocalists like John Tardy (OBITUARY) and Glen Benton (DEICIDE). He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I believe I was before them, but that's neither here nor there. In the early days of MORBID ANGEL, we pretty much just isolated ourselves and we did what we did. And we weren't really necessarily — we weren't trying to copy anyone because, well, there wasn't anything to copy; there was nothing that sounded like what we were doing. And we just sort of blazed our own trail, and thankfully and fortunately, it translated and it became a thing. But again, there were a lot fewer bands back then. So the fact that of the bands that were out there, everybody was unique sort of in their own style, which is really not the case, from my ears, what's happening today. There's a lot that sounds very, very similar."

David also addressed the fact that death metal vocals have become less and less intelligible in the last couple of decades. He said: "Well, everybody's gotta do what's right for them. That's not right for me. But, again, I don't have a lot of commentary about what other people do. I'm either a fan of it or I'm not, but that doesn't matter. Thankfully, there's enough choices out there where folks can figure out if they wanna listen to this or that or what have you. So, from a vocal standpoint, I wouldn't say that I'm inspired or have any influence at all from quote-unquote death metal singers. I do what I do, and the singers that I listen to are far and wide, but not really extreme metal."

He added: "If you have something to say, but you can't understand it, then why say it? If it's so unimportant that what someone is trying to say that it's indistinguishable, then I don't know how to respond to that."

Vincent left MORBID ANGEL in 2015. He has since been replaced by a returning Steve Tucker, who previously handled bass and vocals on MORBID ANGEL's "Formulas Fatal To The Flesh", "Gateways To Annihilation" and "Heretic" LPs.

Last year, I AM MORBID, which also features former MORBID ANGEL drummer Pedro "Pete" Sandoval (drums),along with guitarists Richie Brown (EXMORTUS, THE ABSENCE, TRIVIUM) and Bill Hudson (NORTHTALE, DORO),completed a 17-date European tour. Presented by The Flaming Arts Agency, the trek celebrated the 30th anniversary of "Covenant", MORBID ANGEL's third full length album, considered to be one of the greatest death metal LPs of all time and a landmark album in the genre.

I AM MORBID played a combination of festivals and club shows during the tour and performed material from "Covenant" as well as tracks from other classic Vincent-era MORBID ANGEL albums "Altars Of Madness", "Blessed Are The Sick" and "Domination".

In October 2022, I AM MORBID parted ways with guitarist Kelly McLauchlin (POSSESSED, DIABOLIC, UNHOLY GHOST) and replaced him with Brown.

Brown made his live debut with I AM MORBID at the Grita Fest in Colombia.

I AM MORBID's spring 2022 European tour marked the first time Sandoval and Vincent played together in 12 years.

Sandoval, who now lives his life as a born-again Christian, was forced to leave MORBID ANGEL in 2010 after undergoing surgery for a prolapsed disc.

In 2019, Vincent released "Something Wicked Marches In", the debut album from his supergroup VLTIMAS, also featuring guitarist Rune Eriksen (formerly of MAYHEM) and CRYPTOPSY drummer Flo Mounier. A follow-up effort, "Epic", will arrive in March.

In 2017, Vincent issued his debut country single, "Drinkin' With The Devil".