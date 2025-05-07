DAVID VINCENT Says Reactivated TERRORIZER Has 'Some Things In The Works' For Coming Months

In a new interview with Mexico's Loud! Metal Radio, bassist David Vincent spoke about the future plans for the reactivated TERRORIZER, in which he is joined by Pete "Commando" Sandoval (MORBID ANGEL, I AM MORBID) on drums, Brian Werner (VITAL REMAINS) on vocals, and Richie Brown (EXMORTUS, THE ABSENCE, TRIVIUM, I AM MORBID) on guitar. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we have these shows coming up in Mexico, and we have a couple of festivals in Europe over the summer. And we're discussing some other things too that I'm not at liberty to speak with you about. But we have some things in the works. I'll just leave it at that."

Vincent confirmed that these TERRORIZER shows mark the first time he has toured with the influential grindcore act. "See, it's funny. When we did the first record, 'World Downfall', we never toured as TERRORIZER for that record, because, obviously, Pete was in MORBID ANGEL and Jesse Pintado joined NAPALM DEATH," he explained. "So that kind of put a stop to TERRORIZER because we were all busy doing this other stuff. So, it was kind of a fluke the way the whole [reunion] thing came together. But we did a couple of festivals in Europe last year, and then we did the Candelabrum festival [in Mexico], and since then, our booking agent, his phone is ringing off the hook of people saying, 'Oh can TERRORIZER play here, play there?' It's, like, 'Okay. Yeah.'

"It's cool because it's nostalgic," Vincent continued. "And people tell me that TERRORIZER was such a big influence on them as they were growing up with their bands or what have you. And it's also a lot of fun. So, anytime we play, especially in Mexico, the fans have so much energy. We kind of feed off of the energy of the audience, which has always been the case in Latin America and especially in Mexico. The fans are great, and that's the reason why we're there."

Regarding how the TERRORIZER reunion with him came about, David said: "Well, it's a really long story, how it came about. So I don't wanna get into details. But there was an ask, could we do a TERRORIZER set for a particular festival? And we said, 'Yeah, we can do that.' So we started rehearsing and put it together. That festival got canceled — this is several years ago — but it was advertised, so people said, 'What? TERRORIZER?' So that's when the agent started getting some calls about it. So he said, 'Hey, we're getting calls from European festivals now and we're getting calls from Latin America. Is this something that [you want to take to other territories]?'

"Obviously we have several different things that we do, music wise," he added. "Myself, I'm probably the busiest. But number one, it's a lot of fun. Number two, the love that we get from the fans is just second to none. And that, really is… Yes, music is what we do. It's our life. We make music, but it's so enjoyable when the fans are just so responsive. It makes everything worthwhile. It's kind of like a drug all unto itself."

The reactivated TERRORIZER played its first comeback show on April 25, 2024 at the SWR Barroselas Metalfest in Barroselas, Portugal.

Werner, who left VITAL REMAINS in 2019 after a seven-year run with the group, announced his addition to TERRORIZER in a social media post in August 2023. He wrote: "Been quiet about this for a little while, but now I got the thumbs up to announce that I will be singing for TERRORIZER with Pete and David...... time to get back to work. Super excited to also be jamming with my brother Richie Brown too.......get ready the world is about to fall".

Sandoval announced TERRORIZER's comeback a week earlier, confirming that he would be joined by his onetime MORBID ANGEL and current I AM MORBID bandmate Vincent.

Just seven months after saying that TERRORIZER was "over" due to his "busy schedule" with his personal life and I AM MORBID, Sandoval took to his social media to announce that TERRORIZER would perform on October 22, 2023 at the Maranhão Open Air 2023 in São Luís, Brazil. That performance was eventually canceled.

Before Sandoval recorded MORBID ANGEL's first album, 1989's "Altars Of Madness", he performed on two demos and a split album with his original band TERRORIZER. Today, the group's 1989 full-length debut "World Downfall" is still considered a pinnacle for death metal and grindcore, featuring impossibly fast blast-beats and double-bass drumming along with a blitzkrieg attack by late guitarist Jesse Pintado (NAPALM DEATH),and ex-vocalist Oscar Garcia (NAUSEA). The 1989 lineup was rounded out by Sandoval and Vincent on bass.

Over the next twenty-three years, Sandoval took time between MORBID ANGEL albums to continue working with TERRORIZER, recording two more cataclysmic full-lengths, 2006's "Darker Days Ahead" and 2012's "Hordes Of Zombies". Six years down the burning highway, TERRORIZER released 2018's "Caustic Attack", described at the time as "their heaviest and most eclectic album to date."

Back in 2021, it was announced that TERRORIZER had signed a worldwide deal with Earache Records. At that time, the band's lineup had consisted of Sandoval, Lee Harrison on guitar, and Sam Molina on bass/vocals.

In the fall of 2022, I AM MORBID parted ways with guitarist Kelly McLauchlin (POSSESSED, DIABOLIC, UNHOLY GHOST) and replaced him with Brown. Brown made his live debut with I AM MORBID, which also includes guitarist Bill Hudson (NORTHTALE, DORO),on October 16, 2022 at the Grita Fest in Colombia.

I AM MORBID's spring 2022 European tour marked the first time Sandoval and Vincent played together in 12 years.

Sandoval, who now lives his life as a born-again Christian, was forced to leave MORBID ANGEL in 2010 after undergoing surgery for a prolapsed disc.

Vincent told Invisible Oranges in a December 2013 interview that Pete had "found Jesus," which meant that Sandoval and MORBID ANGEL were no longer "compatible."

More than a decade ago, Vincent spoke to told Capital Chaos TV about his guest appearance on TERRORIZER's 2012 album "Hordes Of Zombies". He said: "It was a lot of fun [laying down the bass tracks on the CD]. He asked me if I'd be willing to play on the record, and of course I said yes. It's a good record. It's obviously a different style to MORBID ANGEL, and that's okay. We like all kinds of music."