DEAD KENNEDYS Announce 2025 East Coast Tour With BAD BRAINS Vocalist PAUL 'H.R.' HUDSON

Legendary punk band DEAD KENNEDYS has announced a U.S. East Coast tour with BAD BRAINS vocalist Paul "H.R." Hudson. Additional support on the trek will come from RAGING NATHANS.

The tour will kick off on March 28 in Boston and conclude on April 3 in Washington, D.C. There will also be dates in New York City (March 29); Allentown, Pennsylvania (March 30); and Philadelphia (April 2).

DEAD KENNEDYS' current lineup includes original members East Bay Ray (guitar) and Klaus Flouride (bass),along with singer Ron "Skip" Greer, who has fronted the band since 2008, and Steve Wilson, who joined DEAD KENNEDYS following the passing of longtime drummer D.H. Peligro in 2022.

East Bay Ray, Klaus Flouride and D.H. Peligro reformed DEAD KENNEDYS in 2001, along with vocalist Brandon Cruz. In 2003, Cruz left the band and was replaced by Jeff Penalty. After five years with the band, Penalty exited and was replaced by Greer.

Original DEAD KENNEDYS singer Jello Biafra left when the band split up in 1986 and did not return for the reunion in 2001.

Hudson has been suffering from an excruciating type of rare head affliction known as SUNCT headaches for the past decade.

SUNCT headaches — Short-lasting Unilateral Neuralgiform with Conjunctival injection and Tearing — are marked by bursts of moderate to severe burning, piercing, or throbbing pain, usually on one side of the head and around the eye or temple, according to the National Institutes of Health.

H.R., who will turn 69 in February, underwent brain surgery in 2017 in hopes of alleviating the condition. H.R. also reportedly suffers from schizoaffective disorder, a form of schizophrenia marked by hallucinations or delusions, and mood disorder symptoms, such as depression or mania.

DEAD KENNEDYS 2025 tour dates:

March 15 – Silverado, CA @ Lucky Punks! Festival

March 28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

March 29 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

March 30 – Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall *

April 02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *

April 03 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club *

* with H.R. and RAGING NATHANS