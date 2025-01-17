  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DEAD KENNEDYS Announce 2025 East Coast Tour With BAD BRAINS Vocalist PAUL 'H.R.' HUDSON

January 17, 2025

Legendary punk band DEAD KENNEDYS has announced a U.S. East Coast tour with BAD BRAINS vocalist Paul "H.R." Hudson. Additional support on the trek will come from RAGING NATHANS.

The tour will kick off on March 28 in Boston and conclude on April 3 in Washington, D.C. There will also be dates in New York City (March 29); Allentown, Pennsylvania (March 30); and Philadelphia (April 2).

DEAD KENNEDYS' current lineup includes original members East Bay Ray (guitar) and Klaus Flouride (bass),along with singer Ron "Skip" Greer, who has fronted the band since 2008, and Steve Wilson, who joined DEAD KENNEDYS following the passing of longtime drummer D.H. Peligro in 2022.

East Bay Ray, Klaus Flouride and D.H. Peligro reformed DEAD KENNEDYS in 2001, along with vocalist Brandon Cruz. In 2003, Cruz left the band and was replaced by Jeff Penalty. After five years with the band, Penalty exited and was replaced by Greer.

Original DEAD KENNEDYS singer Jello Biafra left when the band split up in 1986 and did not return for the reunion in 2001.

Hudson has been suffering from an excruciating type of rare head affliction known as SUNCT headaches for the past decade.

SUNCT headaches — Short-lasting Unilateral Neuralgiform with Conjunctival injection and Tearing — are marked by bursts of moderate to severe burning, piercing, or throbbing pain, usually on one side of the head and around the eye or temple, according to the National Institutes of Health.

H.R., who will turn 69 in February, underwent brain surgery in 2017 in hopes of alleviating the condition. H.R. also reportedly suffers from schizoaffective disorder, a form of schizophrenia marked by hallucinations or delusions, and mood disorder symptoms, such as depression or mania.

DEAD KENNEDYS 2025 tour dates:

March 15 – Silverado, CA @ Lucky Punks! Festival
March 28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *
March 29 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *
March 30 – Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall *
April 02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *
April 03 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club *

* with H.R. and RAGING NATHANS

East coast !

Dead Kennedys will be touring out your way in Feb/March and we are bringing with us the man the myth the...

Posted by Dead Kennedys on Monday, January 13, 2025

Find more on Dead kennedys
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).