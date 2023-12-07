  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DEE SNIDER On KISS's Farewell Tour: 'When I See The Bodies In The KISS Coffins, Then I'll Say, 'They're Done.''

December 7, 2023

In a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, Dee Snider was asked if he believes that KISS's just-completed "End Of The Road" farewell tour is in fact that last time the legendary rockers will ever perform live. The 68-year-old TWISTED SISTER singer said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm a day one KISS fan. Day one. I was living on Long Island in Nassau County. They were in Queens. I heard about this band that was wearing makeup. They were coming out with their first album. And I was, like, all about it, called KISS. Man, I snapped that thing up, and I had the first seven albums.

"But the idea of the farewell tour, I don't know what to believe," he continued. "And people say, 'Well, do you think it's for real?' I said, 'This is what I know: when I see the bodies in the KISS coffins, then I'll say, 'They're done. They're done.'' When they're laying there in the coffins, I'll say, 'Good work. Good job.'"

Regarding KISS's announcement that the band will continue as digital avatars, Snider said: "Oh my god. People, who knows what they'll pay money to see? They're paying money to see a Michael Jackson avatar, [an alleged] pedophile. In Las Vegas, the show 'One', it's still a hologram and they're doing all his hits. And it's been up and running for years. So who knows? Maybe, maybe."

More than three years ago, Dee criticized Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons for having current KISS members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer dress up as Peter Criss's and Ace Frehley's respective "Spaceman" and "Catman" personas. In an interview with the "Appetite For Distortion" podcast, the TWISTED SISTER frontman said: "I hate what KISS is doing with Ace and Peter's makeup on. I'm not a fan.

"When I left TWISTED and I went out at some point doing TWISTED's music, I never even thought of calling it TWISTED SISTER without the other four guys. Everyone is saying, 'But you're TWISTED SISTER. You wrote the songs.' I said, 'That's not TWISTED SISTER.' And I won't do that out of respect for the other members of the band. I could've made a lot more money doing that, but I would not do that.

"When TWISTED SISTER reunited, the original members — the classic lineup — [bassist] Mark Mendoza walked in, pulled out a gun, put it on top of his amplifier, and picked up his bass. And when people tell me it's tough to put your band back together, my bass player brought a fucking gun to the first rehearsal and openly spoke about hating me.

"I'm a believer that if you're gonna use the brand, you should have the classic lineup — unless someone's dead; then you're excused. You're excused because he's dead. Otherwise, you'd better show up, and it'd better be the original band."

This was not the first time Snider had blasted Stanley and Simmons for allowing Singer and Thayer to take on the classic personas of their KISS predecessors instead of designing new characters. Back in 2015, Dee told SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk: "I don't see how people could accept this. Tommy Thayer? I'm sorry. It's insulting. Not only did he play in a tribute band of KISS, he's imitating Ace in his entire act!" Snider went on to bash Thayer for allegedly copying Ace's stage moves. He said: "Oh my God — that's disgraceful. When KISS replaced Ace and Peter, and they brought in guys [Eric Carr and Vinnie Vincent] who had their own makeup and their own thing, that was acceptable. That was awesome. They were their own characters."

Stanley got an opportunity to respond to Snider during an interview for Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. He said: "Well, let me put it in the simplest terms. In this case, this guy is a wannabe, has always been a wannabe and desperately wants attention and to be taken seriously, and that will never happen because he's obviously clueless that he and his whole band are a bunch of buffoons."

Find more on Kiss
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).