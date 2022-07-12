DEE SNIDER Teams Up With T-MOBILE For 'Carrier Callout' Promotion Taking Aim At AT&T And VERIZON

TWISTED SISTER's Dee Snider has teamed up with T-Mobile to promote the company's "Carrier Callout" campaign in an attempt to win over AT&T and Verizon customers after the two carriers announced that they were raising prices on select plans.

Earlier today (Tuesday, July 12), Snider was at Times Square in New York City singing TWISTED SISTER's signature song "We're Not Gonna Take It" to help sway folks to leave their current carrier and switch to T-Mobile.

Snider explained his involvement with T-Mobile in a tweet on Monday. He wrote: "Last year I was railing against AT&T for how they were treating me after being a customer for 2 decades! The gave me zero response & before switching services I swore I wasn't finished with them. Tomorrow I make good on my promise! BWAHAHAHA!!"

Not only can families switch to T-Mobile and save up to 20% each month with three or more lines on qualifying plans, they have peace of mind their price won't go up with T-Mobile's Price Lock. When those facing price hikes switch to Magenta MAX at T-Mobile, they'll receive $200 per line via virtual prepaid card and up to $1,000 with five lines.

"Inflation shouldn't be an excuse to jack up prices just because you can get away with it. But that's the [above-mentioned] carriers' way," Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, said in a press release. "T-Mobile is here to help our customers battle inflation by not adding to the stress of price hikes. It's got to be a mind-numbing experience for AT&T and Verizon customers who have watched their rates go up continuously over the last few years."

"We're Not Gonna Take It" has been used in commercials for hotel chain Extended Stay America, Claritin, Walmart, Stanley Steamer and Yaz birth control.

The song's lyrics say in part "Oh you're so condescending/Your gall is never ending/We don't want nothin'/Not a thing from you."

"We're Not Gonna Take It" was first released as a single (with B-side song "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll") on April 27, 1984. The "Stay Hungry" album was released two weeks later, on May 10, 1984. The single made No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, making it TWISTED SISTER's only Top 40 single, and the song was ranked No. 47 on VH1's "100 Greatest '80s Songs".

"We're Not Gonna Take It" was written solely by Snider. As influences for the song, he previously cited the glam rock band SLADE, the punk band SEX PISTOLS, and the Christmas carol "O Come, All Ye Faithful".

TWISTED SISTER called it quits in 2016 after completing a farewell 40th-anniversary tour. The band's last-ever concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of TWISTED's longtime drummer A.J. Pero.

I told AT&T they couldn’t ignore me!! HAHAHAHA!!! https://t.co/f3AXrcSMyB — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 12, 2022

Had fun being a 🤘#TMobilePartner and letting those other wireless 🖕 carriers know aren't going to take their rate increases! #CarrierCalloutpic.twitter.com/C7AnFbZzsT — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 12, 2022

This song by @deesnider got me grounded once😂🤣 Feels somehow more powerful today🤘#CarrierCalloutpic.twitter.com/CBboWzRXKY — Mike Katz (@Mike_Katz) July 12, 2022

Dee Snider + AT&T and Verizon price increases = We're Not Gonna Take It protest in Times Square 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/exnCLHIWqu — J Ferguson (@jaif31) July 12, 2022