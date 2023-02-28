DEE SNIDER's First Fictional Novel, 'Frats', To Arrive This Spring

TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider's first fictional novel, "Frats", will finally see the light of day in "late spring."

Dee revealed the timeline for the book's release while listing some of his current activities in response to a tweet from a fan.

The 67-year-old musician, who lives in Southern California, wrote: " A lot going on. Appearances on upcoming network TV Show; 'Rock Meets Classic' Germany tour in April; 'FRATS' novel released late spring; @Z2comics graphic novel next month; Release of 'Me' @OriginalFunko POP soon."

Last month, Snider told Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show that "Frats" is "a '70s period piece and coming-of-age story; it's all about toxic masculinity and growing up in a very toxic environment and how it affects people."

Three years ago, Dee described the book as "a period piece/coming of age story set on Long Island, NY in 1972/73 inspired by true event." But he quickly clarified: "No it's not my story."

Snider previously wrote two other books: "Dee Snider's Teenage Survival Guide: Or How To Be A Legend In Your Own Lunch Time", which was originally published in 1987 but was re-released in 2019, and Snider's official autobiography, "Shut Up And Give Me The Mic", which was released in 2012 via Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Snider wrote "Teenage Survival Guide" more than three decades ago when he was approached by Doubleday to produce a sequel to a popular book from the '50s called "'Twixt Twelve And Twenty" by American music icon Pat Boone. At the time, the editors at Doubleday saw Dee as a modern-day pop figure whom kids would listen to and assigned a rock journalist, Philip Bashe, to work with the singer.

In 2016, TWISTED SISTER embarked on one final trek, titled "Forty And Fuck It", in celebration of its 40th anniversary. These shows featured the band's "core lineup" of Snider, guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda and bassist Mark Mendoza, along with drummer Mike Portnoy. The band's last-ever full concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of TWISTED's longtime drummer A.J. Pero.

TWISTED SISTER's original run ended in the late '80s. After more than a decade, the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows' And Children's Benefit Fund.