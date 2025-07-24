DEEP PURPLE's ROGER GLOVER Admits He 'Didn't Listen To BLACK SABBATH That Much': 'I Didn't Get Off On The Doomy Kind Of Thing'

In a new interview with Barry Robinson of Classic Album Review, DEEP PURPLE bassist Roger Glover was asked if he and his bandmates viewed BLACK SABBATH as rivals when the two legendary British heavy rock groups were coming up together in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Uh, no. We never thought of 'em as rivals. It seems like a waste of time to do that. But certainly BLACK SABBATH, PURPLE and [LED] ZEPPELIN are kind of grouped together in this unholy trinity. And we can't get away from that. And it's a very nice compliment to be in such good company. We were all very different, which is good. But there was no comparison.

"I loved LED ZEPPELIN," Roger continued. "I didn't listen to SABBATH that much, but I liked 'Paranoid'; I thought it was great. But I didn't get off on the doomy kind of thing. But you can't argue with their success. So that's why they are where they are, 'cause they hit a spot that we didn't. We all hit spots that everyone else didn't."

Earlier today, DEEP PURPLE singer Ian Gillan and keyboardist Don Airey issued separate statements about Ozzy's passing. Ian wrote: "One time he came to see us backstage in L.A. He'd just come out of a long spell in rehab and was holding a pint of what appeared to be water. I said he looked great and remarked on the pint of water. 'Fook off. It's vodka. Don't tell Sharon. She'll kill me.'

"He was so hopelessly vulnerable, and everyone loved him.

"I can't help smiling, even now.

"Ozzy undiluted my life, thanks mate."

Don and his wife Doris wrote: "Ozzy: the world without you is suddenly a little smaller and much quieter.

"Thanks for those amazing years on tour in the 80s.

"I remember the Rock In Rio festival 1985 with you sat at the bar complaining of 15 years travelling the world and all you'd ever seen were gigs and hotels. So off in a taxi we went to Christo Redemptor, the huge statue that overlooks the city, and climbed the 200+ steps to the top, the view from which was astounding — until we looked down to the base and saw our tour manager and security scurrying about. We climbed down and they duly whisked us away to a photo shoot on Ipanema Beach, which involved you cavorting in the waves with 50 stuffed piranha fish. Next day, a gig in front of 350,000 people, sharing a bill with QUEEN, SCORPIONS and WHITESNAKE. As you'd say, not bad fora boy from Aston.

"Rest in peace, old mate. Our deepest sympathies to Sharon and the family."

Gillan was the singer on BLACK SABBATH's "Born Again" album, his first and only studio collaboration with the band. Recorded at Richard Branson's Manor Studios in Oxfordshire and released in August 1983, it was one of SABBATH's most poorly reviewed efforts.

In addition to being the only BLACK SABBATH album to feature Gillan, "Born Again" was also the last of the band's studio albums to feature drummer Bill Ward.

At the time of its initial release, "Born Again" was a commercial success. It was the highest-charting BLACK SABBATH album in the United Kingdom since "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" and became an American Top 40 hit. Despite this, it became the first BLACK SABBATH album to not have any RIAA certification (gold or platinum) in the U.S.

On a break from RAINBOW in 1980, Don played on Ozzy's debut solo album, "Blizzard Of Ozz". At the conclusion of the RAINBOW tour in 1981, Don flew to Los Angeles and climbed aboard the Ozzy crazy train, staying for another three-year stint that saw the album "Bark At The Moon".

Ozzy died Tuesday morning (July 22),his family announced in a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the family said.

No cause of death was given, but Osbourne had battled a number of health issues over the past several years, including Parkinson's disease and injuries he sustained from a late-night fall in 2019.