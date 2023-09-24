DEF LEPPARD Releases Live Video For 'Take What You Want' From 'Diamond Star Halos' Album

DEF LEPPARD has released a live video for "Take What You Want", the opening song from the band's 2022 album "Diamond Star Halos". The footage for the clip was filmed during DEF LEPPARD's 2023 "The World Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE.

"Diamond Star Halos" sold 34,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release in May 2022 to land at position No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the band's eighth top 10 LP.

Of "Diamond Star Halos"' 34,000 units earned for the week, album sales comprised 32,000, SEA units comprised 2,000 (equaling 2.7 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs) and TEA units comprised less than 500 units.

DEF LEPPARD's previous Top 10 albums included "Pyromania" (which peaked at No. 2 in 1983),"Hysteria" (No. 1 for six weeks in 1988),"Adrenalize" (No. 1 for five weeks in 1992),"Retro Active" (No. 9; 1983),"Rock Of Ages: The Definitive Collection" (No. 10; 2005),"Songs From The Sparkle Lounge" (No. 5; 2008) and "Def Leppard" (No. 10; 2015).

Earlier this year, DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott said that he was pleased he and his bandmates had opened their set on the 2022 "The Stadium Tour" with "Take What You Want", telling Classic Rock: "It was a mission statement, our way of saying this is not a victory lap. Doing the opening number, your adrenaline is off the charts. It's magic. You have to stand where I stand to really feel what that's like. So we had the crowd lit up. It's a 'Hi, we're back!' moment, and it's a new song. That was pretty special."

In a separate interview with Rock Candy, Elliott said that the album format is still important — at least for DEF LEPPARD.

"When we got together in 2014 we noticed a trend of people releasing one song a month," Elliott said. "They might bang them all together on an album two years later. Other people were just doing EPs. Maybe for a younger generation, an album isn't important, because they didn't grow up when it was. But we did. We grew up in the era of 'Ziggy Stardust', 'Dark Side Of The Moon', 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' — the greatest double album of all time, in my humble opinion. That's where we come from. You can't unscramble an egg. We invested in laying on the bed and looking at the sleeve, reading every word."