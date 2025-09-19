DEF LEPPARD To Release 'Diamond Star Heroes Live From Sheffield' In November

Mercury Studios will release DEF LEPPARD's "Diamond Star Heroes Live From Sheffield" on November 21. The show, recorded in 2023 in DEF LEPPARD's hometown of Sheffield at Bramall Lane during "The World Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, will be available on Blu-ray+2CD, 4K UHD, 2CD and 2LP. Pressed on red, white and black splatter, the vinyl nods to the home kit colors of Sheffield United FC, who play their home matches at Bramall Lane. Additionally, the 4K UHD will be the band's first 4K release and includes "One Night Only Live At The Leadmill", previously released last year.

Marking the start of their co-headlining European tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, this concert on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England served as a homecoming show for DEF LEPPARD, 47 years since the bands inception. Performing DEF LEPPARD's second-ever hometown stadium concert to a sold-out crowd of almost 40,000 fans, the Blu-ray+2CD and 2CD and 2LP versions include classics "Photograph" and "Pour Some Sugar On Me" as well as U.K. live debuts "Take What You Want" and "This Guitar", the latter dedicated to the band's late great guitarist Steve Clark.

On the eve of the band's tour, DEF LEPPARD revisited their club days and played an intimate show for just under 900 die-hard fans from the historic Sheffield venue, The Leadmill. The concert featured a mix of hits and rarities spanning their entire catalog from "On Through The Night" to the band's most recent album "Diamond Star Halos". This specific show, "One Night Only Live At The Leadmill", is available for the first time in the 4K UHD format on the "Diamond Star Heroes" 4K release.

Track listing:

01. Take What You Want

02. Let's Get Rocked

03. Animal

04. Foolin'

05. Armageddon It

06. Kick

07. Love Bites

08. Promises

09. This Guitar

10. When Love And Hate Collide

11. Rocket

12. Bringin' On The Heartbreak

13. Switch 625

14. Hysteria

15. Pour Some Sugar On Me

16. Rock Of Ages

17. Photograph

With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious diamond awards in the U.S., Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees DEF LEPPARD — Joe Elliott (vocals),Phil Collen (guitar),Rick Savage (bass),Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career, the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums — including the 14-times-platinum "Hysteria" and 11-times-platinum "Pyromania" — that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading DEF LEPPARD to be heralded as the world's greatest live rock band.

In May 2022, DEF LEPPARD released their critically and commercially acclaimed twelfth studio album "Diamond Star Halos". The album debuted at No. 1 on the Apple, Amazon Music and Billboard's Hard Rock charts, and scored a Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the band's eighth Top 10 album of their career. Globally, it notched numerous Top 10 chart entries, including a Top 5 debut in the U.K. Following this success, the band released their 13th studio album "Drastic Symphonies" with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2023, which charted at No. 4 in the U.K. — their highest U.K. chart entry in over 32 years — and spent an impressive 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Current Classical chart.

By the end of this year, DEF LEPPARD will have sold over 4.5 million tickets across the globe since their sold-out stadium run in 2022 alongside MÖTLEY CRÜE, a massive feat in today's touring world. The group continues to push the boundaries with their electrifying live shows on their current summer tour with a number of headline shows and festival dates. Next year, the group returns to Las Vegas for their third residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Most recently, the band teamed up with legendary guitarist Tom Morello for their single "Just Like 73", which soared to #1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock chart.