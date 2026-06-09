DEF LEPPARD's PHIL COLLEN Sets Record Straight About Alleged Altercation With GLENN DANZIG: His Soup Was Spilled 'And He Got All Pissy'

In a new interview with The Jeremy White Show, DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen was asked about his alleged backstage confrontation with Glenn Danzig at a European festival more than two decades ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, we were doing a festival in Europe [around 1993]. And, actually, it wasn't really me. [DEF LEPPARD guitarist] Vivian Campbell's ex-wife was just getting out the back of a van and she bumped into Glenn Danzig and he had some soup. And it spilled the soup and he got all pissy. And him and Viv were having all this thing. And I remember I said to him, 'Dude, I'll get you another soup. It's fine. It's totally fine.' And I didn't in the end, because it got a little heated vocally. But that was it. And it never ended up in a punch-up or anything… And then it was kind of defused. It's, like, 'Well, dude, I'll get you soup if you want.' And, yeah, didn't happen."

Collen added: "Like all these things, they get blown out of proportion, I'm sure. I'm sure if I saw Glenn Danzig it'd be great. It's like, yeah, dude, who cares? Yeah, I'll buy you a soup juice or something. It's, like I don't care. It's no big deal."

It was previously reported that Glenn allegedly yelled at Vivian's then-wife to "get the fuck out of the way!" while carrying a bowl of soup, after which Campbell and DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott claimed to have kicked Danzig in the rear end, knocking him down and causing him to drop his soup. Joe and Vivian reportedly claimed this in an interview with MuchMusic, though they did not disclose who did the alleged kicking. After the incident was brought to public attention, Def American issued a press release in which Danzig called their version of story "a total fabrication. Anyone who knows me or my past knows that I never walk away from a fight," he said. "It's true that an altercation occurred, but we never came to blows, as reported." He also added: "As a student of martial arts, I am quite capable of taking care of myself. Next time, they won't be given that respect."

For years, Phil has maintained a disciplined fitness routine that includes strength training, martial arts, and a clean diet. Collen has extensively studied kickboxing and Muay Thai and has also been a vegan for decades.

A founding member of the MISFITS, Glenn is an avid practitioner of Jeet Kune Do. He began training in the martial art in 1992 and eventually earned a teaching certificate.