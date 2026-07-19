DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN Featured In 'Skywalker' Music Video From His Wife LAUREN MONROE

DEF LEPPARD drummer Rick Allen is featured in the music video for "Skywalker", the new single from his wife, singer, songwriter, and healing artist Lauren Monroe.

Monroe comments: "'Skywalker' was born spontaneously while I was playing the Handsonic. That instrument has the most beautiful bell sounds, and the moment I heard them, I slipped into a deep meditation. I was carrying a lot of heavy emotions that day, and the words just poured out of me. ⁠As I sang, I could feel myself shifting in real time, moving from anger and heaviness into inspiration, and it felt like emotional alchemy. A direct channel. A reminder of how powerful creating music with intention can be."

She adds: "My hope is that this song creates space for you to experience that same shift, to find a little more peace, inspiration, or healing, wherever you are.⁠

"I hope you enjoy this video as much as I loved creating this song."

Monroe is a musician, speaker, and educator with over 25 years of experience in wellness, consciousness, and music. Blending evocative songwriting with guided narratives and intentional audience connection, she creates immersive live experiences designed to inspire reflection, renewal, and transformation.

Known for bridging artistry with deeper human connection, Monroe's work invites audiences into a shared space of presence, energy, and collective experience. Her performances are both emotionally resonant and experientially engaging, merging music with themes of healing, awareness, and connection.

Monroe has released several acclaimed albums, including "Under The Wolf Moon", "Messages From Aphrodite" and "Oneness Chant" (with over 2.5 million Spotify plays). Her upcoming 2026 release, "Magnetic", fuses percussion, spoken word, healing frequencies, and contemporary songwriting — the foundation for her groundbreaking live experience "The Magnetic Stage".

On stage, Monroe delivers a powerful, dynamic performance backed by world-class musicians, including her husband, Rick Allen, legendary drummer for DEF LEPPARD. Together, they create a visceral live experience that moves audiences both emotionally and physically.

In 2001, Monroe and Allen founded the Raven Drum Foundation (RDF),which serves, educates, and empowers trauma survivors and communities in crisis, with a focus on veterans and first responders. By integrating advocacy, storytelling, music and arts programs and events, Raven Drum Foundation brings the tools and experiences of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) to support and inspire mental health, resiliency, and unity.

For the past several years, Raven Drum Foundation has hosted the "12 Drummers Drumming" online auction, featuring items and experiences donated by legendary musicians, including Taylor Swift, Stewart Copeland, Ringo Starr, Matt Sorum, Zac Hanson and Todd Sucherman (of STYX).

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Image credit: Indiepower TV