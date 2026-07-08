DEFTONES And CYPRESS HILL Side Project SOL INVICTO Shares Raw Instrumental Version Of Debut EP 'Loosely Aware'

SOL INVICTO, the cinematic industrial electronic metal project founded by producer/guitarist Richie Londres alongside Stephen Carpenter (DEFTONES) and Eric Bobo (CYPRESS HILL),has announced the exclusive release of the raw instrumental edition of its debut EP, "Loosely Aware". This version strips back the project to its original intended form, purely instrumental, raw and unfiltered — delivering the visceral, gritty sonic assault that has defined the band's underground vision since its inception.

As a primarily instrumental outfit, SOL INVICTO notes that this release has been long overdue, restoring the EP's core tracks ("The Obvious Play", "Lost In Translation" and "Revelation Of The Method") to their foundational state.

Londres commented: "This is the music in its true, raw original format, how it was always meant to be experienced. Being an instrumental project at its core, it felt overdue to put this out. I'm pleased to share it exclusively on the Subvert platform, which is very artist centric and very much against supporting the deluge of artificially generated music running rampant on most platforms."

SOL INVICTO is currently working on a revamp of its original "Initium II" release, with Adrien Contreras (WILL HAVEN) brought in on bass duties for the record. In addition, they are progressing on their debut full-length album, which will make an appearance down the line.

Subvert is a collectively owned, co-op music marketplace built by and for artists and fans. With zero platform fees, democratic governance, and a focus on direct support for human-made art, it offers a powerful alternative to traditional streaming giants — empowering creators to connect directly with their audience and retain full control.

Fans can access this exclusive raw instrumental release now on Subvert. It marks another step in SOL INVICTO's evolution from their private Sol Invicto Comiti roots to broader independent distribution while staying true to their uncompromising sound.

For more information, visit SOL INVICTO's official channels or Subvert.fm.

SOL INVICTO forges a heavier, grittier fusion of industrial riffs, electronic dystopia, and percussive intensity into a cinematic metal experience. The project remains dedicated to raw creativity and a private community.