DEFTONES And GOAL PROJECTS Release Jersey Collaboration To Support Street Soccer In Sacramento

Sacramento, California hometown heroes DEFTONES are closing out 2025 by sponsoring Street Soccer USA's Los Jaguares, a youth team from the same underserved Oak Park neighbourhood where the band got its start. To support the team, DEFTONES partnered with GOAL Projects — the creative studio from the global soccer brand GOAL — to design their official 2026 jerseys and a soccer ball, available online December 9. This marks the third instalment in GOAL Projects' series with Common Goal, pairing iconic musicians with local youth teams to uplift grassroots soccer.

"When we heard about this group of kids growing up in our hometown in need of support, we jumped at the opportunity," said the band. "Soccer and music are both about connection and expression, and having a strong community that nourishes this during developmental years is so important. We're stoked to be able to give back and make a positive change in their lives, and our hope is to encourage them to continue pursuing their dreams despite any odds."

Los Jaguares, a team of 11–14-year-old boys and girls, is part of Street Soccer USA, a national nonprofit that serves over 75,000 players in 16 U.S. cities. Every jersey sold helps keep soccer free for kids, expand access to fields and coaching, and provide essential wraparound support like healthy snacks.

Los Jaguares met their new sponsors when DEFTONES headlined Aftershock festival in October. Many players, attending their first concert, met the band backstage and received autographed jerseys.

GOAL Projects founder Jake Cohen said, "This program is all about creating local impact with international reach. It's hard to think of a band that better embodies that than DEFTONES. For over 30 years, they've been an emblem of Sacramento while bringing their music to every corner of the world. Including them in this project lets us celebrate Sacramento culture, support youth facing real challenges, and give fans a meaningful way to engage through soccer and music."

Managing director of Street Soccer USA Sacramento, Lisa Wrightsman, said "Personally, I have always loved the DEFTONES, and their music was a huge part of teenage years and expression. For the students that are benefiting from the collaboration, it is such a powerful message to be seen, acknowledged and praised by one of our most successful rock bands to come from Sacramento. Oak Park is home to a lot of underserved and underrepresented families, having a band like the DEFTONES sharing their spotlight and shining a light on them will not only be something they remember forever, but also an opportunity to play more, work hard and be proud."

Executive director of Common Goal USA, Mary Connor, said: "Creativity and collaboration are at the heart of every song and every soccer match. We are incredibly excited to be a part of this unique collaboration with GOAL, connecting the two powerful forces of soccer and music, and translating these into tangible opportunities for youth across football for good communities."

Deftones x Goal Projects jersey is available now at goalprojects.goal.com and shopdeftones.com.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine

